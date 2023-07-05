Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall to be inducted into ABCA Hall of Fame

Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall was selected for induction into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2024, the ABCA announced Wednesday.

Hall has compiled a career record of 1,378-749-1 (.648) in 36 seasons as a head coach, including an 1,170-632-1 (.649) record in 30 seasons at Tech, where he has coached since 1994. His 1,170 wins are the most in Tech history and the most among any active NCAA coach in the country.

Hall’s .649 winning percentage ranks second among Tech coaches with more than 700 games coached, behind only Jim Morris (.674). Under Hall, the Yellow Jackets have compiled 15 40-win seasons and four 50-win seasons, including a program-record 52 wins in 2002.

Hall has led the Jackets to its only three College World Series appearances (1994, 2002, 2006), six NCAA Super Regionals appearances, 23 NCAA Regionals appearances. He’s been named ACC Coach of the Year four times, winning seven ACC regular season/divisional championships and five ACC Tournament championships.

Hall has seen 139 Jackets drafted, including 15 first-round picks, with 32 of those selections playing in MLB. His players have earned 120 All-American honors, 140 all-ACC selections and 28 freshman All-American awards.

Hall’s career as a head coach also includes a successful stint at Kent State where he won 208 games in six seasons.

Hall joins a 10-member Class of 2024 that also includes Cal Bailey (West Virginia), Pat McQuaid (Nova High School), Brian O’Connor (Virginia), Tim Pettorini (The College of Wooster (Ohio)), John Vodenlich (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Jim Wells (Alabama), Wayne Welton (Chelsea High School), Jeff Willis (LSU Eunice) and former Tech coach Jim Morris (Miami).