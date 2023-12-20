Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner: ‘We’ve got a great thing going’

“I try not to get caught up in all those things because they’re gonna talk about you when it’s good, and they’re gonna talk about you when it’s bad. I try to stay even-keel with it. Don’t pay much attention to that,” he said. “Worry about the things I can control and the things that matter to me the most. The things that matter to me the most is Georgia Tech, us going out and playing this bowl game (Gasparilla Bowl, 6:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN) and trying to find a way to win it.

“We’ve got a great thing going. Coach (Brent) Key’s done a phenomenal job. Excited to be here. None of that’s changed. I love the state of Georgia. My kids are happy, my wife’s happy, so I’m happy.”

Faulkner, a former Parkview High and Valdosta State star, has been an offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Murray State, Arkansas State and Southern Mississippi before he spent three seasons up the road in Athens as a quality-control coach. He was hired at Tech a little more than a year ago at a salary of $750,000 per year to run Tech’s offense alongside Tech quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Chris Weinke.

It appears Key will be able to retain Faulkner for, at least, one more season – not that Key would be disappointed if Faulkner chose to pursue another opportunity.

“I wanna develop players to become better players, I wanna develop coaches to become better coaches. I want assistant coaches to become coordinators, coordinators to become head coaches,” Key said. “When you can do that as a head coach, doesn’t matter if you’ve been coaching for one year or you’ve been coaching for 15 years, that is an extremely rewarding thing to have happen. To have someone from your program and your organization elevate themselves to the goals and aspirations that they have in this profession? That’s awesome.”

Win for those who couldn’t

It has been a long time, in college football years, since Tech has been in a bowl game. A bit longer still since the Jackets have won a bowl game.

Key isn’t shying away from those notes. Instead, the first-year coach and former Tech offensive lineman has leaned on those narratives as motivational tools for his current squad. He said Tuesday that during a team meeting he singled out sixth-year seniors Dontae Smith and Jaylon King, the only two Jackets left on the current roster from the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl that Tech lost to Minnesota, and asked his players to give that duo a bowl win they have been craving for so long.

Tech went four seasons after that 2018 game without making the postseason. Key said all the players who have come and gone since then deserve a piece of a bowl victory, should the Jackets prevail Friday against UCF.

“Think about those guys that have busted their butts and done so much and put in so much work for this place. We’re able to reap the benefits now this season,” Key elaborated on his message to his team. “I think it’s important to know, important for them, as nice as it is for this football team, there’s a history of people that have played at Georgia Tech that are really honored you get to come to a bowl game and see the program going in the right direction.”

Sligh Middle School visit

On Wednesday afternoon, UCF and Tech visited Sligh Middle School for an event hosted by former Florida standout Thaddeus Bullard. Bullard, whose son TJ Bullard is a freshman linebacker at UCF, is known as Titus O’Neil in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Jackets and Knight were welcomed to the school’s football field, where the divided into several stations to sign autographs, help construct picnic tables and benches for the school and teach football skills to the Sligh students who were present.

Gasparilla Bowl executive director Scott Glaser also was present at the event.

O’Leary Bowl

Former Tech and UCF coach George O’Leary will be an honorary captain for the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday.

O’Leary won 52 games for the Jackets – and coach Key from 1996-2000 – before coaching UCF from 2004-15. Key was an assistant coach with Leary at UCF from 2005-15.

O’Leary has been present for several Tech games and practices this season. He was recognized on the field Nov. 18 as part of Tech’s celebration of the 1998 team that won the Orange Bowl.