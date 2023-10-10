Georgia Tech to regroup, recover during off weekend

One way of thinking might be to argue a week off is not coming at the right time for the Yellow Jackets.

After a thrilling, last-second 23-20 victory at No. 17 Miami on Saturday, it may behoove Georgia Tech to get right back out on the field in hopes of sustaining momentum and creating a win streak.

But after six consecutive games over six weeks in five venues in four states, a stretch that came on the heels of a full month of preseason practice, first-year Tech coach Brent Key is welcoming some down time.

“The most important thing for us right now is this bye week. We don’t necessarily have an opponent on Saturday, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said Tuesday. “The most important practice of the year was (Tuesday). The next most important practice will be (Wednesday) and how our guys go out and attack that practice and work to get better.”

Key’s squad will resume the 2023 schedule at noon Oct. 21 (ACC Network) when it welcomes Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC) to Bobby Dodd Stadium. Before then it will use this week, which also is fall break at Tech, to practice fundamentals, polish all areas of its game and, most important, get healthier.

Outside of defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen’s season-ending knee injury in September, the Jackets have been fortunate in terms of not having significant and major injuries. Wide receiver Chase Lane has missed the past four game, and right tackle Jordan Williams has been out the past two weeks.

Key said Lane and Williams likely will return to action Oct. 21.

“It’s to the point now with both those guys it becomes kind of a pain tolerance with ‘em,” Key said. “We’re not gonna put those guys in any jeopardy to play before they can. But hoping to have both those guys back (against Boston College), and that would be a tremendous addition to have both those guys back.”

The Jackets returned from Miami early Sunday morning after their late-night victory. They practiced Tuesday, were scheduled to work out Wednesday and Thursday and then will have Friday and Saturday off before starting a normal game week Sunday.

Key said he wants his team to be able to recharge the batteries this week, but also doesn’t want them to become complacent. He has been pleased with their ability to play fast and fresh through six games and knows that will remain pivotal during the stretch run.

“We’ve got to have that same hunger going into this week,” Key said. “We have to attack this week the same way. We have to know what we’re getting out of this week, what we’re working on, what we’re working to improve on and clearly define those things to the players and the staff so that once this week gets toward the end, then we can continue to take some time to rest our bodies up and get ready to play Boston College in two weeks.”

Halfway through the 12-game regular-season schedule, Tech has alternated wins and losses since losing the opener to Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The remaining slate includes five teams with winning records, two of them currently undefeated, and only one opponent with a losing record.

The Jackets need to win at least three of their final six to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2018.