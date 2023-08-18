Georgia Tech to hold second camp scrimmage Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium

The light is at the end of the tunnel for the Yellow Jackets.

Saturday marks another stamp on the timeline for Georgia Tech’s preseason as the team will hold a scrimmage inside Bobby Dodd Stadium. It’s the second scrimmage of preseason camp and the final practice before classes start Monday. The team will then move to morning practices starting next week.

Tech assistant coaches this week have expressed their desire to begin to formulate their respective parts of the depth chart. Saturday’s scrimmage will go a long way in determining who is ready to perform this season and who is not.

“We kind of know as a coaching staff what direction we’re headed,” Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade said. “But we’re still trying to let guys continue to develop while we’re still in camp, bottom line. All these camp reps are invaluable. During the season you don’t get that time – you’re preparing, you’re scouting. These next couple days are very important to our program, especially to our group.”

First-year coach Brent Key has said the team won’t begin preparing for Louisville until one week before the opener. The Yellow Jackets make their debut Sept. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.