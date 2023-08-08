BreakingNews
Georgia Tech to face Penn State in basketball at State Farm Arena

Georgia Tech will face Penn State on Dec. 17 at State Farm Arena in the Holiday Hoopsgiving, according to the event’s website.

Other matchups in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event include Indiana vs. Auburn on Dec. 9, Mississippi State against an unannounced opponent that same day and South Florida vs. Loyola of Chicago on Dec. 17.

The Yellow Jackets are also scheduled to play previously reported nonconference games against Mississippi State (Nov. 28) and Georgia (Dec. 5). Tech is also scheduled to play Massachusetts in the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 21 and will face either Portland or Hawaii on Dec. 22 pending the result of the UMass game.

Penn State went 23-14 last season, beat Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament and then lost to Texas in the second round in Des Moines, Iowa. Tech is 1-3 against the Nittany Lions, having most recently lost in 2016 in State College, Pa.

