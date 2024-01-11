Georgia Tech signees nominated for McDonald’s All American game

Georgia Tech’s current signees for the 2024 class both were nominated for the McDonald’s All American game.

Jaeden Mustaf and Cole Kirouac were on the list, released this week, of more than 700 boys and girls currently playing high school basketball. The top 48 players from that list will participate in an annual all-star games to be played in April at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Mustaf is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard playing at Overtime Elite in Atlanta. He’s considered a four-star prospect, by the 247Sports Composite, and the seventh-best combo guard in the nation. Mustaf is averaging 11 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals for team City Reapers.