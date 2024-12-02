Georgia Tech quarterback plans to transfer

On Oct. 19, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of Pinson, Alabama, started against Notre Dame in place of injured Tech starting quarterback Haynes King. He went 20 of 36 for 269 yards and completed a touchdown pass, but was also intercepted twice.

“Week-in, week-out, (Pyron’s) gonna come in and try to be prepared just like he’s the starter,” King said this season about his QB mate. “That pushes me as well, not just competition-wise, but just to be better. The conversations that we have coming off the field, during plays, whether it’s game or practice, it’s good, detailed conversations where it makes both of us better.”

Pyron started the following week at Virginia Tech and completed 10 of 26 passes for 76 yards and was picked off once before exiting the game in the second half. Pyron finished the season 35-for-65 for 409 yards passing.

In 2022, Pyron made his debut for the Jackets and then interim coach Brent Key when he came off the bench in a blowout loss at Florida State. He then led Tech to a 28-27 win at Virginia Tech before suffering a season-ending injury the following game against Miami.

Pyron played sparingly in 2023, attempting just eight passes and running the ball eight times. Pyron took a redshirt after the 2022 season and is on track to graduate from Tech this month.

“Just first of all the relationships I’ve made, just with (quarterbacks) coach (Chris) Weinke coming in, being with him, just the relationship I have. I didn’t know if I could find many guys that can develop me better than what he’s developing right now,” Pyron said in August about remaining in the Tech program. “And then this (Tech) degree here, this degree means so much. Everybody jokes and says it’s a 40-year decision, but it really is. Just some of the connections I’ve made outside of football with some guys, it’s not about what you do, but it’s about who you know. I know a lot of people.

“And then just coach (Brent) Key, I’m just bought in for what he’s doing. He’s an awesome coach. A lot of respect for him. A lot of respect. Would do anything for him. Anything he tells me to do I’m willing to do, and any improvement he wants me to make, I’ll make. Those three reasons are big. It’s just a great place. I wanna be a part of something that we’re building right now.”

Pyron joins wide receiver Christian Leary and defensive lineman Horace Lockett as Jackets planning to transfer this month.