Georgia Tech wide receiver no longer with the program

Georgia Tech wide receiver Christian Leary no longer is with the program, Tech coach Brent Key announced Saturday after the Yellow Jackets’ 31-19 loss at No. 19 Louisville. Key said Leary left the program for “personal reasons.”

Leary, who began his career at Alabama, joined Tech for the 2023 season and had 25 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns that year. Leary also had 21 kickoff returns for 463 yards.

This season, however, Leary had been limited to three receptions for 27 yards and two returns for 35 yards. He had played 40 total snaps on offense and 14 on special teams.