Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech wide receiver no longer with the program

Coach Brent Key said Leary left the program for ‘personal reasons’
Georgia Tech wide receiver Christian Leary (0) runs afte r a catch as Virginia Military Institute linebacker Camden Clinton (21) defends during the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Atlanta,. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech wide receiver Christian Leary (0) runs afte r a catch as Virginia Military Institute linebacker Camden Clinton (21) defends during the first half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Atlanta,. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By
18 minutes ago

Georgia Tech wide receiver Christian Leary no longer is with the program, Tech coach Brent Key announced Saturday after the Yellow Jackets’ 31-19 loss at No. 19 Louisville. Key said Leary left the program for “personal reasons.”

Leary, who began his career at Alabama, joined Tech for the 2023 season and had 25 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns that year. Leary also had 21 kickoff returns for 463 yards.

This season, however, Leary had been limited to three receptions for 27 yards and two returns for 35 yards. He had played 40 total snaps on offense and 14 on special teams.

Leary was considered a four-star recruit out of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida. He caught three passes for 10 yards and a touchdown in 18 games over two seasons at Alabama before transferring to Tech.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Takeaways from a Georgia Tech win over VMI
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 19 Louisville scores special-teams, defensive touchdown to beat Georgia Tech55m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Trevor Etienne wants UGA teammates to use his ‘mistake’ as example: ‘It’s not worth it’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 19 Louisville opens ACC play vs. Georgia Tech, which seeks to upset another ranked...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

No. 19 Louisville scores special-teams, defensive touchdown to beat Georgia Tech55m ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville
How to watch Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville: TV & radio info, streaming, odds
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ernie Suggs

Nearly 50 years later, Jimmy Carter’s White House crew still meets — on Zoom
Cherokee Indians reconnecting with their culture in Georgia
‘A model inmate:’ Julie Chrisley seeks reduced prison sentence