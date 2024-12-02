Yellow Jackets’ running back to transfer

Georgia Tech running back Evan Dickens announced Monday on X, formerly Twitter, he plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal this month.

Dickens (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) did not play for the Yellow Jackets this season. As a freshman in 2023 he appeared on 30 offensive plays over six games and 11 carries for 47 yards.

A graduate of IMG Academy who also attended Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Dickens was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the 2023 signing class.