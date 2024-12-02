Yellow Jackets’ running back to transfer

Georgia Tech running back Evan Dickens announced Monday on X, formerly Twitter, he plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal this month.
Dickens (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) did not play for the Yellow Jackets this season. As a freshman in 2023 he appeared on 30 offensive plays over six games and 11 carries for 47 yards.
A graduate of IMG Academy who also attended Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Dickens was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the 2023 signing class.
Dickens joins wide receiver Christian Leary, quarterback Zach Pyron and defensive tackle Horace Lockett as Jackets who intended to play elsewhere in 2025.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest