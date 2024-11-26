Georgia Tech defensive lineman plans to transfer

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Horace Lockett Jr. plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal, his representative Ali Barnes confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.
A 6-foot-6, 315-pound sophomore, Lockett has not played for the Yellow Jackets this season and missed much of the early part of the year with a hand injury. Lockett played in 12 games in 2023, logged 270 defensive snaps, made 25 tackles (2.5 for a loss) and forced a fumble. He appeared in three games as a freshman in 2022.
A graduate of Westlake High School, Lockett was considered a three-star prospect as a recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose to play for Tech over reported scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon and West Virginia.
The NCAA’s transfer window runs from Dec. 9–28. Tech wide receiver Christian Leary announced earlier this season he plans to transfer as well.
