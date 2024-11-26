Georgia Tech defensive lineman plans to transfer

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Horace Lockett Jr. plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal, his representative Ali Barnes confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

A 6-foot-6, 315-pound sophomore, Lockett has not played for the Yellow Jackets this season and missed much of the early part of the year with a hand injury. Lockett played in 12 games in 2023, logged 270 defensive snaps, made 25 tackles (2.5 for a loss) and forced a fumble. He appeared in three games as a freshman in 2022.

A graduate of Westlake High School, Lockett was considered a three-star prospect as a recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose to play for Tech over reported scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon and West Virginia.