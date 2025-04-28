Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech receives commitment from German shooting guard

Davi Remagen, 18, is a 6-foot-3 guard.
Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts during the first half of an NCAA basketball game between Georgia Tech and Clemson Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 at McCamish Pavilion. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts during the first half of an NCAA basketball game between Georgia Tech and Clemson Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 at McCamish Pavilion. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
26 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program has gone international for its latest roster addition.

Davi Remagen has given Tech a commitment to play for the Yellow Jackets for the 2025-26 season, as first reported by DraftExpress.com. Remagen, 18, is a 6-foot-3 guard from Germany and his agent, Elias Sbiet, also posted Remagen’s decision to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ramagen later announced the commitment on his Instagram page.

Playing for RheinStars Koeln during the 2024-25 campaign, Remagen averaged 9.9 points, 2.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21 games. He shot 48.8% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point distance.

In the German-NBBL, Remagen played six games and averaged 24.5 points and 6.8 assists. He also competed in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, in which he scored 15.8 points per contest over four outings.

Remagen represented Germany during the FIBA U16 tournament in 2023 and scored 14.4 points per game to go with 3.3 assists per game. Remagen scored 27 points in a game against Greece.

Named the U16 Jugend Basketball Liga MVP for the 2022-23 season after averaging 31.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the season, Remagen’s great-uncle is former soccer great Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known to most of the world as Pele.

Remagen would be the third offseason addition to the Tech basketball roster, along with former Missouri center Peyton Marshall and former Miami (Ohio) guard Kam Craft. Eric Chatfield Jr., Brandon Stores, Akai Fleming and Cole Kirouac signed with Tech in November, and Mouhamed Sylla is committed to Tech but yet to be announced as a signee.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Jimmer Fredette speaks during an interview after practice for the USA Basketball 3x3 national team, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Miami Lakes, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: AP

Jimmer Fredette, AP college player of the year in 2011 and 2024 US Olympian, retires from basketball

Georgia Tech freshman tight end to transfer

The Glynn Academy graduate was considered a three-star prospect in the 2024 class.

Vikings select ex-Georgia Bulldog Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in NFL draft

The defensive tackle played in 37 games over his four-year college career.

The Latest

Georgia Tech pitcher Brett Barfield (32) delivers a pitch during the first inning against a Georgia batter on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Walk-off homer in extra innings breaks Georgia Tech’s seven-game skid

Two ex-Georgia Tech players in NFL draft, others sign as free agents

Dolphins select ex-Georgia Tech lineman Zeek Biggers in NFL draft

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Keisha Lance Bottoms takes formal step toward running for Georgia governor

Her filing adds clarity to a Democratic field to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp that’s just beginning to take shape.

BlackRock invests $1 million in Georgia workforce training

A two-year grant from the BlackRock Foundation will go to Georgia's technical schools to increase workforce training.

Weekend reflections: Jeff Ulbrich’s negligence leads to latest Falcons fiasco

Also: Sound plan for rookie pass rushers, bad Braves bullpen, joyless Atlanta United