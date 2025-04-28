The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program has gone international for its latest roster addition.
Davi Remagen has given Tech a commitment to play for the Yellow Jackets for the 2025-26 season, as first reported by DraftExpress.com. Remagen, 18, is a 6-foot-3 guard from Germany and his agent, Elias Sbiet, also posted Remagen’s decision to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Ramagen later announced the commitment on his Instagram page.
Playing for RheinStars Koeln during the 2024-25 campaign, Remagen averaged 9.9 points, 2.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21 games. He shot 48.8% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point distance.
In the German-NBBL, Remagen played six games and averaged 24.5 points and 6.8 assists. He also competed in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, in which he scored 15.8 points per contest over four outings.
Remagen represented Germany during the FIBA U16 tournament in 2023 and scored 14.4 points per game to go with 3.3 assists per game. Remagen scored 27 points in a game against Greece.
Named the U16 Jugend Basketball Liga MVP for the 2022-23 season after averaging 31.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the season, Remagen’s great-uncle is former soccer great Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known to most of the world as Pele.
Remagen would be the third offseason addition to the Tech basketball roster, along with former Missouri center Peyton Marshall and former Miami (Ohio) guard Kam Craft. Eric Chatfield Jr., Brandon Stores, Akai Fleming and Cole Kirouac signed with Tech in November, and Mouhamed Sylla is committed to Tech but yet to be announced as a signee.
