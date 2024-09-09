Georgia Tech

Kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s matchup at Louisville announced

Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) celebrates a first down after a 14-yard catch with wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (12) during the fourth quarter against Louisville in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, September 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech lost to Louisville 39-34.

Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) celebrates a first down after a 14-yard catch with wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (12) during the fourth quarter against Louisville in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, September 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech lost to Louisville 39-34. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
43 minutes ago

The ACC announced kickoff times for games scheduled to be play Sept. 21, including Georgia Tech’s matchup at Louisville.

The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-1 ACC) will take the field against the Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Tech has only faced Louisville three times previously and only once in Louisville, a 66-31 win by the Jackets in 2018. Tech also won a 2020 matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium before losing 39-34 in the 2023 season opener at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Louisville is currently ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 after wins over Austin Peay and Jacksonville State, respectively. The Cardinals, which went 10-4 in 2023 and lost to Florida State in the ACC championship game, are off until the meeting with Tech.

The Jackets, coming off a 31-28 loss to Syracuse, host Virginia Military Institute at 3:30 p.m. Saturday before going to Louisville next week. Tech then has a scheduled bye week following the trip to U of L.

ExploreNo explanation for Joe Hamilton’s absence on Georgia Tech radio broadcast

Georgia Tech 2024 football schedule

Week 0: Saturday, Aug. 24 — Georgia Tech vs. Florida State (in Dublin, Ireland) | W, 24-21

Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 31 — Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State | W, 35-12

Week 2: Saturday, Sept. 7 — Georgia Tech @ Syracuse | L, 31-28

Week 3: Saturday, Sept. 14 — Georgia Tech vs. VMI | 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 21 — Georgia Tech @ Louisville | 3:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 5 — Georgia Tech vs. Duke | Kickoff and TV TBD

Week 7: Saturday, Oct. 12 — Georgia Tech @ North Carolina | Kickoff and TV TBD

Week 8: Saturday, Oct. 19 — Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame | Kickoff and TV TBD

Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 26 — Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech | Kickoff and TV TBD

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Saturday, Nov. 9 — Georgia Tech vs. Miami | Kickoff and TV TBD

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Thursday, Nov. 21 — Georgia Tech vs. NC State | 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Week 14: Friday, Nov. 29 — Georgia Tech @ Georgia | 7:30 p.m. ABC or ESPN+

Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II (19) reaches out for the goal to score a touchdown despite the defensive effort of Georgia Tech defensive back Warren Burrell (4) during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. Syracuse won 31-28. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

