The ACC announced kickoff times for games scheduled to be play Sept. 21, including Georgia Tech’s matchup at Louisville.

The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-1 ACC) will take the field against the Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Tech has only faced Louisville three times previously and only once in Louisville, a 66-31 win by the Jackets in 2018. Tech also won a 2020 matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium before losing 39-34 in the 2023 season opener at Bobby Dodd Stadium.