Georgia Tech pulls away from Georgia State, is 2-0 for first time in eight years

The Jackets next will dip back into ACC play when they play at Syracuse (1-0) at noon Saturday.

Tech’s defense stood tall to open the game after State had driven 64 yards in eight plays to the 1. The Panthers went for it on fourth down, but Tech’s secondary gave Christian Veilleux nowhere to go, and the GSU quarterback overthrew his receiver out of the back of the end zone.

Veilleux was at the center of attention a few minutes later when an early shotgun snap caromed off his pads and into the waiting arms of Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers. Five plays later, from the 1, Haynes dove over left guard to put the Jackets up 7-0 with 3:01 left on the first quarter clock.

Tech’s offense found the sledding stuff after that, though, and let GSU hang around. The Panthers took advantage with a scoring drive of 87 yards over 16 plays that melted 8-1/2 minutes off the clock. Liam Rickman’s 21-yard field goal at the end of the series, which included a 24-yard completion on fourth down from the Tech 27, made it a 7-3 score.

But the Jackets responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by King’s 2-yard plunge on fourth down with four seconds left in the half. That allowed Tech to take a 14-3 lead into the locker room.

It didn’t take long for Tech to dent the scoreboard in the third quarter. Eric Singleton Jr.’s 35-yard touchdown run on a reverse made the score 21-3. On the Jackets’ next offensive play, about 90 seconds later, King threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Malik Rutherford down the left hash to give Tech a 28-3 lead.

After Rickman booted a 47-yard field goal that made the score 28-6, State got an interception (from former Tech defensive back Kenyatta Watson) and turned that takeaway into a 24-yard touchdown pass from Veilleux to Dorian Fleming cutting the score to 28-12 with 3:42 left in the period.

Tech got that score right back thanks to a 22-yard touchdown from King to Avery Boyd on an underneath crossing route early in the fourth quarter. That would turn out to be the last points of the night.

Veilleux was 19-of-34 passing for 210 yards and a touchdown. The Jackets were penalized eight times for 72 yards.