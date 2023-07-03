Georgia Tech lands 4-star receiver Isiah Canion

Georgia Tech got a major commitment Monday from Isiah Canion.

Canion, who announced Saturday he was no longer verbally committed to Notre Dame, is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver reportedly holds scholarship offers from Tech, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, North Carolina State. Stanford and Vanderbilt, among others.

At Warner-Robins last season, Canion caught 26 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns. He also filled in at quarterback during Warner-Robins’ run to the Class 5A state title game in 2022 and finished the season 42 of 61 for 584 yards and five scores while running for 32 yards and a score.

Canion, who played in the Georgia Elite All-Star Game in December, had committed to Notre Dame in April and taken an official visit to South Bend, Ind., in June.

Tech now has 21 players committed toward the 2024 signing class and Canion is the second-highest rated prospect among that group. Georgia Tech’s class ranks 25th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite and fourth in the ACC.

