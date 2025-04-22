Georgia Tech freshman tight end to transfer

For the second time in as many days, a Georgia Tech tight end has opted to depart the program.
David Prince announced Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, that he plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Prince (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) spent one season with the Yellow Jackets and did not play during the 2024 campaign.
A graduate of Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Prince was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the 2024 class. He reportedly had scholarship offers from Arkansas, Central Florida and Virginia Tech, among others. Prince caught one pass for 14 yards during Tech’s annual spring game April 12 and had been taking snaps at wide receiver during spring practice.
“There’s some learning that he’s having to do out there at receiver, but he’s a fun guy to be around each and every day,” Tech wide receivers coach Trent McKnight said earlier this month. “I think the guys in the room love him. He fits in the room really well so we’re excited to see what (Prince) can bring out there at the receiver position.”
Tech tight end Jackson Long announced Monday he also intends to transfer. Long and Prince’s departures leaves Tech with six tight ends on the current roster, but Tech did sign tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darien, Conn.) and that duo is expected to enroll this summer.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA
Georgia defensive back becomes fourth Bulldog to enter transfer portal this spring
With Chris Peal's exit from the program, 13 of Georgia’s 26 signees from 2023 will not be playing for the Bulldogs next season.
Former Kennesaw Mountain High School defensive back to transfer to Georgia Tech
Savion Riley, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound told Rivals he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025.
Featured
Credit: SPECIAL
Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills
Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.
Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead
Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”
Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season
NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.