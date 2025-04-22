Georgia Tech freshman tight end to transfer

For the second time in as many days, a Georgia Tech tight end has opted to depart the program.

David Prince announced Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, that he plans to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Prince (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) spent one season with the Yellow Jackets and did not play during the 2024 campaign.

A graduate of Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Prince was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the 2024 class. He reportedly had scholarship offers from Arkansas, Central Florida and Virginia Tech, among others. Prince caught one pass for 14 yards during Tech’s annual spring game April 12 and had been taking snaps at wide receiver during spring practice.