Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Former Penn State cornerback pledges to Georgia Tech

Ranked as top-20 cornerback, Jon Mitchell had nearly 40 scholarship offers.
Cheerleaders take the field riding on the Ramblin Wreck car during Georgia Tech football team's annual White and Gold game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Bob Andres for the AJC)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Cheerleaders take the field riding on the Ramblin Wreck car during Georgia Tech football team's annual White and Gold game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Bob Andres for the AJC)
By
47 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech football program picked up an addition to its 2025 roster Friday.

Jon Mitchell, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback, intends to transfer to Tech for upcoming season, according to multiple reports.

Mitchell played in six games as a true freshman for the Nittany Lions and totaled five tackles.

A graduate of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Mitchell was considered a four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Ranked as a top-20 cornerback nationally, Mitchell had nearly 40 scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Florida State, Louisiana State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Mitchell played 47 defensive snaps for PSU in 2024 and 50 on special teams.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Miami (Ohio) forward Kam Craft (4) and Akron forward Amani Lyles (0) reach for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Former Miami (Ohio) and Xavier forward commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech men’s basketball has picked up its first transfer of the offseason.

Top 10 running back prospects in the 2025 NFL draft

Here are the top 10 quarterback prospects for the NFL draft set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key focused on retaining key players, maybe adding a few in next transfer window

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is looking to add new players to the Yellow Jacket but is more focused on this current players.

The Latest

Georgia Tech players gather in the outfield before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Truist Park on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets are putting that loss behind them as they head to Miami. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia Tech baseball heads to Miami looking to stay atop ACC

Bullpen, bombs lead Bulldogs to 5-2 victory over Yellow Jackets at Truist Park

Former Miami (Ohio) and Xavier forward commits to Georgia Tech

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.