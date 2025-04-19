Former Penn State cornerback pledges to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football program picked up an addition to its 2025 roster Friday.
Jon Mitchell, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback, intends to transfer to Tech for upcoming season, according to multiple reports.
Mitchell played in six games as a true freshman for the Nittany Lions and totaled five tackles.
A graduate of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Mitchell was considered a four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Ranked as a top-20 cornerback nationally, Mitchell had nearly 40 scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Florida State, Louisiana State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
Mitchell played 47 defensive snaps for PSU in 2024 and 50 on special teams.
