One of Georgia Tech’s tight ends has decided to finish his collegiate career elsewhere.

Jackson Long, a sophomore, announced Monday on X, formerly Twitter, that he has decided to enter the transfer portal. Long played five offensive snaps for the Yellow Jackets in 2023 and missed the 2024 season with a knee injury.

From Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee, Long was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the 2022 class. He signed with South Florida and spent the 2022 season there, playing in one game.