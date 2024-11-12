Georgia Tech football could go undefeated at home for the first time in 25 years

“To me, signature wins are the last win. You’re only as good as your next game. That’s what we’re focused on,” Key said Tuesday. “We’re focused on N.C. State. We’re focused on getting our players healthy. And we’re focused on putting together the best plan and being able to execute against N.C. State and having that be the most electric game of the season.”

Key and his Jackets have had extra bounce in their step since Saturday, when they knocked off No. 4 Miami at Bobby Dodd Stadium and took part in a jubilant celebration on the field after it had been covered with Tech fans.

The recognition continued Monday when right tackle Jordan Williams was named ACC offensive lineman of the week, quarterback Haynes King was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s weekly Great 8 and Key was selected as The Dodd Trophy coach of the week. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci were named ACC coordinators of the week by 247Sports, and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit tabbed Tech as one of his top-performing teams of Week 11.

Tech was selected by the All-America committee of the Football Writers Association of America as the Cheez-It national team of the week. Key also appeared on The Bobby Bones Show — the nationally syndicated radio show heard in Atlanta on 94.9 FM — and on ACC PM on the ACC Network.

But now that Tech is days removed from its first win over a top-five ranked team in 15 years, it’s imperative the Jackets refocus on its ACC and home finale against an N.C. State team desperate to reach bowl eligibility. Tech practiced Tuesday, will have light workouts Wednesday and Thursday and then a full practice Friday before an off day Saturday.

“One thing I told them Tuesday: ‘You guys can be remembered two ways: You can be remembered as leaving a legacy or you be remembered as playing a good game. It’s in front of you and it’s your choice,’” Key said.

The Wolfpack have had an up-and-down season that appeared to be back on track Nov. 2 when it dropped 59 points on visiting Stanford in a 31-point win. But Saturday at home against rival Duke, N.C. State managed just 84 yards rushing, settled for field goals on four trips to the red zone and went 3-of-15 on third down.

The 29-19 loss to the Blue Devils left the Wolfpack 5-5, including 2-4 in the ACC after an 0-4 start. Dave Doeren’s team was picked to finish fourth in the ACC’s preseason standings, but the loss of quarterback Grayson McCall after four games this season — he opted to end his career due to health issues — among other issues, has made for a mediocre season.

Tech has not played N.C. State since 2020, and the two programs have only met twice since 2015.

“Dave Doeren is a tremendous football coach. He’s someone that I very much respect in this league and in the world of college football,” Key said. “There’s such a mutual respect and the respect for how he’s built his football program over the last 10 years. He truly believes in being a developmental program and bringing guys in from the high school ranks and developing those guys.

“They play physical and tough at the line of scrimmage. It’s a different defensive front than we’ve seen as of late. And the quarterback’s playing good football. … So it’s gonna be a big challenge for us.”

A win against the Wolfpack would give the Jackets five wins at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time since 2017 and give the Jackets an undefeated mark at the venue for the first time since 1999.

“You’re talking about the last home game of the season. It’s a Thursday night. Some of the greatest memories I have are Thursday night games in Atlanta,” Key said. “… For our fans to come out and to see these guys at home one last time, to know how tremendous they’ve been to us for these two years, how tremendous they’ve been this year in their support of this team, to give these seniors one last lasting memory of Bobby Dodd Stadium, it can’t be more important.”

Georgia Tech football injury update

The Jackets did not come out of the Miami win unscathed.

Running back Jamal Haynes left the game after this third carry and backup running back Chad Alexander departed in the second half and did not return. Alexander was on the sideline after the win using crutches to walk. Starting cornerback Warren Burrell was also scratched before kickoff.

Key offered no concrete updates Tuesday as far as injuries were concerned.

“We’ll know more come Friday,” he said. “By next Tuesday I’ll be able to give a little better answer. Don’t know right now.”

King played 48 snaps Saturday, but the junior quarterback threw only six passes while nursing a sore right shoulder. Linebacker Kyle Efford, who had missed the previous two games, played 32 snaps and had the best grade, according to Pro Football Focus, of any Tech defender. Efford had six tackles (one for a loss) and a sack.

