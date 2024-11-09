Georgia Tech football wrecks No. 4 Miami’s perfect season

King rushed for 93 yards on 20 carries, guarding against a sore right shoulder along the way. Philo threw for 67 yards and a touchdown.

The Hurricanes, ranked No. 4, got 348 yards passing and three touchdown passes from Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward. But Miami went 1-for-4 on fourth downs and did next to nothing to stop Tech’s ground game, which totaled 271 yards.

Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC), bowl eligible in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013-14, is now off until hosting North Carolina State on Nov. 21.

The win was Tech’s first over a top-five ranked team since Oct. 17, 2009, when it beat Virginia Tech 28-23.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Leading 21-16 to start the fourth quarter Saturday, Tech got a huge play when Philo connected with former high school teammate Bailey Stockton for 27 yards on a third-and-17. Two plays later, King kept a read option and sprinted right for a 5-yard touchdown run, making the score 28-16.

Miami (9-1, 5-1) wasn’t rattled and cut the score to 28-23 with 6:07 left on Ward’s 38-yard touchdown throw down the left side to a streaking Xavier Restrepo.

The Hurricanes got the ball back one last time with 1:52 to play. After an incompletion, Ward was pressured on second down and hit from behind by defensive end Romello Height. The ball popped free, and defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg fell on it to clinch the upset victory.

Ninety-six seconds later, Tech students poured onto the field in unfathomable jubilation.

Tech took the opening kickoff Saturday and wasted no time asserting itself. Haynes broke a 65-yard run up the gut on the game’s second play, then scored on a 16-yard run making the score 7-0 at the 12:49 mark.

Miami took only 50 seconds of playing time to answer with Ward’s 74-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Arroyo – a ball thrown on a slant route that Arroyo caught in stride and took to the house.

Andres Borregales kicked a 40-yard field goal for the Hurricanes midway through the first quarter to give the visitors a 10-7 lead.

The Jackets trailed by that score going into the second quarter, but were also in the midst of their longest drive of the season both in terms of play clock and number of plays. When King found Malik Rutherford on what turned into a 5-yard touchdown pass on a screen out to the left flat, the score completed a 17-play drive (the longest of the season for Tech) over 10 minutes and 45 seconds and gave Tech a 14-10 lead.

Tech held that lead over the final 12:02 of the first half and went into the locker room up four. The Jackets had 189 rushing yards at the half, while the Hurricanes totaled only 89 yards the rest of the second quarter while being shut out.

Miami started the third quarter with the ball and drove to the Tech 39, but on fourth down from there, needing only a yard, Ward rolled left and threw an incomplete pass. Tech took the ball the other way and went 61 yards in right plays to score on Philo’s 15-yard touchdown pass to a diving Chase Lane in the right side of the end zone.

The Hurricanes responded with an 83-yard drive that ended with Ward’s 8-yard fade pass to Isaiah Horton into the left corner of the end zone. Miami went for two after the touchdown, but Tech linebacker Kyle Efford chased down Ward for a sack, keeping the score at 21-16.

That’s how the scoreboard read as the teams stared up at the start of the fourth quarter, a 15 minutes that won’t be long forgotten in Atlanta.