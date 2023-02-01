Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Renewals for season-ticket packages, which start at $225, begin Thursday and go on sale to the general public Monday. The least expensive season ticket last season was $299. Even without taking into consideration that the 2023 home schedule has seven dates compared with six for the 2022 season, that’s almost a 25% reduction. Along the same line, the overall cost for season tickets, including tickets and accompanying contributions to the TECH Fund for preferred seating, has dropped for 70% of seats.

The rollback on ticket prices is a significant but perhaps necessary action by the athletic department as attendance, season-ticket sales and general enthusiasm for the team markedly dropped during the tenure of former coach Geoff Collins.