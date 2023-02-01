X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

In an attempt to spur ticket sales and revive attendance, Georgia Tech has dropped the per-game cost of season tickets on 94% of the seats in 55,000-seat Bobby Dodd Stadium and held the line for the remaining 6%.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Renewals for season-ticket packages, which start at $225, begin Thursday and go on sale to the general public Monday. The least expensive season ticket last season was $299. Even without taking into consideration that the 2023 home schedule has seven dates compared with six for the 2022 season, that’s almost a 25% reduction. Along the same line, the overall cost for season tickets, including tickets and accompanying contributions to the TECH Fund for preferred seating, has dropped for 70% of seats.

The rollback on ticket prices is a significant but perhaps necessary action by the athletic department as attendance, season-ticket sales and general enthusiasm for the team markedly dropped during the tenure of former coach Geoff Collins.

Tech’s home attendance average this past season was 36,625, 64th in FBS. Not including the 2020 season, when attendance was capped at 11,000 as a COVID-19 protocol, it was Tech’s lowest average since 1989, when stadium capacity was 43,719. Even the rebound led by then-interim coach Brent Key did not do much to bring in fans, as average attendance in the three home games after his installation was 31,753. In 2019, Collins’ first season, average home attendance was 44,599.

For the 2023 home schedule, a season-ending matchup Nov. 25 with two-time defending national champion Georgia has the most obvious appeal, followed by an Oct. 28 game against North Carolina. The remaining five may be tougher sells – Louisville, South Carolina State, Bowling Green, Boston College and Syracuse.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Keion White endorses Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach
2h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Tom Brady announces retirement, says he is leaving ‘for good’
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech men’s basketball shouldn’t be this bad
19h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech men’s basketball shouldn’t be this bad
19h ago

Credit: Green Bay Packers

Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Charlie Thomas out to impress NFL scouts in the Shrine Bowl
35m ago
Keion White endorses Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach
2h ago
In a slide, Georgia Tech may try to simplify schemes
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
20h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
18h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top