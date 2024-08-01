Georgia Tech announces three Helluva Block Party concerts

Platinum recording artists Shaboozey, Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina will be the featured performers at the first three editions of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party, Tech announced Thursday.

Shaboozey will perform before Tech’s home opener versus Georgia State on Aug. 31, Lane before the Yellow Jackets’ contest against the Virginia Military Institute on Sept. 14 and Alaina ahead of the Jackets’ game against Duke on Oct. 5.

All three artists will take the stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lawn immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, which is scheduled for 2-1/2 hours before each home game.