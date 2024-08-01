Breaking: Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Atlanta student housing complex
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech announces three Helluva Block Party concerts

Georgia Tech fans cheer as they wait for Ludacris's performance during Block Party prior to an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Georgia at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech fans cheer as they wait for Ludacris’s performance during Block Party prior to an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Georgia at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
48 minutes ago

Platinum recording artists Shaboozey, Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina will be the featured performers at the first three editions of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party, Tech announced Thursday.

Shaboozey will perform before Tech’s home opener versus Georgia State on Aug. 31, Lane before the Yellow Jackets’ contest against the Virginia Military Institute on Sept. 14 and Alaina ahead of the Jackets’ game against Duke on Oct. 5.

All three artists will take the stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lawn immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, which is scheduled for 2-1/2 hours before each home game.

Pregame concerts are free as part of Helluva Block Party. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive to Luckie Street – is closed to traffic temporarily on game days to accommodate the activities.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Shaboozey is a musician, filmmaker and producer. Influenced by classic rock, Americana, folk, Afro-beats and hip-hop, he released his debut album in 2018. Shaboozey released his latest album, “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” and the album’s hit single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” currently is ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.

Lane has more than 1.7 billion on-demand streams and three No. 1s to date – “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You” and “Fix.”

A Georgia native, Alaina is a Grand Ole Opry member and her debut EP out now. Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits, “Road Less Traveled,” “What Ifs” and “One Beer.”

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

