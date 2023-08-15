Georgia Tech announces addition of freshman forward Ibrahim Souare

Georgia Tech announced Tuesday the addition of freshman forward Ibrahim Souare to the roster, the fourth incoming freshman to join the 2023-24 team.

Souare, a native of Guinea, spent the 2022-23 season at Glendale, Arizona, alongside Nait George. George announced last week his intention to play with the Yellow Jackets this season as well.

Souare and George were teammates this past season at Dream City Christian International School. They bring to four the number of incoming scholarship freshmen on the Yellow Jackets’ roster in 2023-24.

Souare averaged 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over six games for Arizona Unity at the Peach Jam. He also competed for Guinea in the 2022 FIBA U18 African Championship in Madagascar, averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists across six games.

George and Souare join Ibrahima Sacko and Baye Ndongo in Tech’s freshman class.