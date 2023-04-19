X

Georgia Tech alum Marvin Lewis named AD at George Mason

Credit: Danny Karnik

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former Georgia Tech athletics administrator Marvin Lewis – perhaps best known to Yellow Jackets fans as the captain of the 2004 Final Four team – was named the athletic director at George Mason. The school made the announcement Wednesday.

Lewis served as the Tech athletic department’s chief financial officer 2014-21 before leaving for Brown with his wife, fellow Tech administrator Shoshanna Engel Lewis, in July 2021. He also held the title at Tech of senior associate AD for finance and administration. At Brown, he served as the assistant vice president for athletics and recreation/chief operating officer for athletic director Grace Calhoun. At Tech, Lewis was in charge of the athletic department budget and oversaw the budget, equipment operations and information technology.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

In the news release announcing his hire, George Mason included statements of support from former Tech men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner and Alan Drosky, head coach of the Tech cross-country teams and the women’s track and field team.

Lewis, who was a four-year starter and a two-time captain for the Jackets and graduated with a degree in management, grew up in Maryland. He replaces Bradford Edwards, who left George Mason in October to become the CEO of NFL Alumni. Lewis will take office July 1. Tech President Ángel Cabrera served in his same role at George Mason from 2012-19.

“I am attracted to George Mason because of its distinct blend of world-class academics, nationally competitive athletics, and the location in Northern Virginia. Mason is everything that is right about higher education, creating diverse and inclusive communities that enhance the experience for all students,” Lewis said in a statement.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Tale of the tape’ on Georgia’s quarterback competition
1h ago

Credit: AP photo/Gregory Bull

‘He dives into literally everything’: Behind Max Fried’s talent, prep is key
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks look to get more out backcourt tandem in postseason
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks look to get more out backcourt tandem in postseason
2h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech tight end Ben Postma going into transfer portal
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
2h ago
Georgia Tech tight end Ben Postma going into transfer portal
20h ago
Georgia Tech’s Sylvain Yondjouen takes inspiration from Keion White in NFL pursuit
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
23h ago
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
5h ago
After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top