Georgia Tech alum Marvin Lewis named AD at George Mason

Lewis served as the Tech athletic department’s chief financial officer 2014-21 before leaving for Brown with his wife, fellow Tech administrator Shoshanna Engel Lewis, in July 2021. He also held the title at Tech of senior associate AD for finance and administration. At Brown, he served as the assistant vice president for athletics and recreation/chief operating officer for athletic director Grace Calhoun. At Tech, Lewis was in charge of the athletic department budget and oversaw the budget, equipment operations and information technology.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

In the news release announcing his hire, George Mason included statements of support from former Tech men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner and Alan Drosky, head coach of the Tech cross-country teams and the women’s track and field team.