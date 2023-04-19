Georgia Tech alum Marvin Lewis named AD at George Mason

Former Georgia Tech athletics administrator Marvin Lewis – perhaps best known to Yellow Jackets fans as the captain of the 2004 Final Four team – was named the athletic director at George Mason. The school made the announcement Wednesday.
Lewis served as the Tech athletic department’s chief financial officer 2014-21 before leaving for Brown with his wife, fellow Tech administrator Shoshanna Engel Lewis, in July 2021. He also held the title at Tech of senior associate AD for finance and administration. At Brown, he served as the assistant vice president for athletics and recreation/chief operating officer for athletic director Grace Calhoun. At Tech, Lewis was in charge of the athletic department budget and oversaw the budget, equipment operations and information technology.
In the news release announcing his hire, George Mason included statements of support from former Tech men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner and Alan Drosky, head coach of the Tech cross-country teams and the women’s track and field team.
Lewis, who was a four-year starter and a two-time captain for the Jackets and graduated with a degree in management, grew up in Maryland. He replaces Bradford Edwards, who left George Mason in October to become the CEO of NFL Alumni. Lewis will take office July 1. Tech President Ángel Cabrera served in his same role at George Mason from 2012-19.
“I am attracted to George Mason because of its distinct blend of world-class academics, nationally competitive athletics, and the location in Northern Virginia. Mason is everything that is right about higher education, creating diverse and inclusive communities that enhance the experience for all students,” Lewis said in a statement.
Credit: AP photo/Gregory Bull