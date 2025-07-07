Hawks make Alexander-Walker sign-and-trade official

Nickeil Alexander-Walker will officially suit up for the Hawks.
The team made the sign-and-trade agreement to bring Alexander-Walker to Atlanta official in an announcement on Sunday.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Nickeil to our program,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said in a statement. “He brings a blend of defensive intensity, shooting and a competitive spirit that instantly elevates our team. He’s also a great fit for our locker room, and we’re looking forward to the many ways he will impact winning in Atlanta.”
While the Hawks do not announce nor confirm the salaries of players signed, Alexander-Walker reportedly inked a four-year deal worth $62 million, including a player option in the final season.
In 82 games (10 starts) with the Timberwolves last season, Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, as well as career high averages of 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He shot 38.1% from 3.
The Toronto native is one of only five players in the NBA to play in every regular-season game in each of the last two seasons, joining Harrison Barnes, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Green and Buddy Hield.
The Pelicans selected Alexander-Walker with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft via the Nets and Hawks.
