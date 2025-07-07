Hawks make Alexander-Walker sign-and-trade official

While the Hawks do not announce nor confirm the salaries of players signed, Alexander-Walker reportedly inked a four-year deal worth $62 million, including a player option in the final season.

In 82 games (10 starts) with the Timberwolves last season, Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, as well as career high averages of 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He shot 38.1% from 3.

The Toronto native is one of only five players in the NBA to play in every regular-season game in each of the last two seasons, joining Harrison Barnes, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Green and Buddy Hield.

The Pelicans selected Alexander-Walker with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft via the Nets and Hawks.