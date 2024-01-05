Former Georgia Tech coach reportedly hired at North Carolina

Georgia Tech’s previous football coach has found a new gig.
According to multiple reports Friday, Geoff Collins has been hired as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina. Collins was fired by Tech in September 2022 after going 10-28 with the Yellow Jackets. Collins’ final five losses at Tech were by a combined score of 210-20.
Tech travels to North Carolina during the 2024 season.
“Throughout the course of my career, I’ve been tabbed by others as one of the elite defensive coaches in college football,” Collins said in December 2021 after his final full season at Tech. “And for me to be able to use that expertise to help (former defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker) help the defensive staff, I’m going to use it to the fullest of my abilities to help.”
A Rockdale County High School graduate, Collins had been a defensive coordinator at Western Carolina (his alma mater), Florida International, Mississippi State and Florida, respectively, before becoming coach at Temple for the 2017-18 seasons.
About the Author