Former Georgia Tech coach reportedly hired at North Carolina

“Throughout the course of my career, I’ve been tabbed by others as one of the elite defensive coaches in college football,” Collins said in December 2021 after his final full season at Tech. “And for me to be able to use that expertise to help (former defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker) help the defensive staff, I’m going to use it to the fullest of my abilities to help.”

A Rockdale County High School graduate, Collins had been a defensive coordinator at Western Carolina (his alma mater), Florida International, Mississippi State and Florida, respectively, before becoming coach at Temple for the 2017-18 seasons.