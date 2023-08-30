CW Network announces new Atlanta affiliate

The CW Network announced Wednesday that it has expanded and extended its network affiliation agreement with Gray Television, Inc. Under the terms of the comprehensive agreement, Gray will continue to carry The CW’s entertainment and sports programming on television stations in 42 markets across the country, including Atlanta on Peachtree TV (WPCH-TV) starting Sept. 2.

The news should be a welcome relief for Georgia Tech fans.

CW Network and the ACC announced in July that The CW had secured exclusive broadcast rights to ACC football and basketball games through the 2026-27 season. But WUPA-TV Channel 69, Atlanta’s CBS-owned affiliate for The CW for 17 years, announced in May it was dropping its CW affiliation. Tom Canedo, president of CBS Stations, said the affiliation will end Aug. 31.

The CW will begin airing football games Sept. 9 (Cincinnati at Pittsburgh) and then every Saturday throughout the season. The network also will broadcast 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games starting in December and running through February. Raycom Sports will produce the broadcasts.

“We look forward to sharing more success together as we transform and grow the network and add WPCH-TV to The CW’s expanding portfolio of affiliate partners,” CW Network president Dennis Miller said in a release. “Atlanta is an important market for the CW, especially with ACC football and basketball debuting this fall and NASCAR’s Xfinity Series racing coming in 2025.”

The CW acquired the rights to live ACC football and basketball games from Raycom Sports, who sublicenses the rights from ESPN.

Tech currently has TV designations for only its games against Louisville (Friday, ESPN), South Carolina State (Sept. 9, ESPN+) and Ole Miss (Sept. 16, SEC Network), with the remaining nine games expected to be announced at a later date.