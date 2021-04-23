Before injury, Tyson Meiguez ‘was going to have a big role’ this season

“Hurting for him in this moment,” Thacker continued. “He put in a lot of work to get to this point, was having a strong spring season, so definitely hurting for him. But I know he’s going to attack his recovery like he does everything, and we look forward to having him back when he gets back.”

Meiguez’s absence could open up a larger role for early-enrollee freshman Trenilyas Tatum from Mount Zion High. Thacker said he had been spending extra time with Tatum to speed his learning process. Thacker said that Tatum is “ahead of the curve” in his ability to finish plays and tackle well.