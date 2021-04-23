Before injury, Tyson Meiguez ‘was going to have a big role’ this season

Speaking Thursday, Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker expressed his disappointment for freshman linebacker Tyson Meiguez, who announced Tuesday that he had torn his ACL in spring practice.
“It’s a tough break for him,” Thacker said. “Tyson was working with the first two groups and was going to have a big role in terms of a linebacker and special teams.”
Meiguez figured to challenge for a spot in the linebacker rotation. The Creekside High grad played in seven games last season.
“Hurting for him in this moment,” Thacker continued. “He put in a lot of work to get to this point, was having a strong spring season, so definitely hurting for him. But I know he’s going to attack his recovery like he does everything, and we look forward to having him back when he gets back.”
Meiguez’s absence could open up a larger role for early-enrollee freshman Trenilyas Tatum from Mount Zion High. Thacker said he had been spending extra time with Tatum to speed his learning process. Thacker said that Tatum is “ahead of the curve” in his ability to finish plays and tackle well.
“That’s why someone like him coming in in January is such an advantage to him,” Thacker said. “He’s now, within reason, learning the system, been exposed to it, knows the culture, knows how to be a college kid. So when we get going in the offseason and fall camp, he’s at such an advantage to potentially have a role as we go through his true freshman season.”
