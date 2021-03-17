Are the odds in Georgia Tech’s favor?

Only four teams seeded No. 6 or lower have won the national championship since the first brackets of 1979. Those four teams are:

• No. 6 N.C. State in 1983

• No. 8 Villanova in 1985

• No. 6 Kansas in 1988

• No. 7 Connecticut in 2014

Only Villanova arrived at the Tournament with a complete roster. The Yellow Jackets will be without one individual — who tested positive for COVID — to start the tournament.

1-in-9 coaches ...

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner was a member of Arizona’s 1997 championship squad. He did not, however, record playing time as the Wildcats toppled three No. 1 seeds en route to the title.

Pastner played in three tournament games in subsequent years. He is one of nine coaches in this year’s tournament field to have been on an NCAA title winner as a player:

Steve Alford (Nevada) - Indiana, 1987

Kenny Blakeney (Howard) - Duke, 1992

Juan Dixon (Coppin State) - Maryland, 2002

Patrick Ewing (Georgetown) - Georgetown, 1984

Bobby Hurley (Arizona State) - Duke, 1991 and 1992

Steve Masiello (Manhattan) - Kentucky, 1998

Wes Miller (UNC Greensboro) - North Carolina, 2005

Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech) - Arizona, 1997

Mark Pope (BYU) - Kentucky, 1996

Pastner, in the tournament with the Yellow Jackets for the first time in five seasons as coach, is 2-4 in previous trips with Memphis.

Loyola’s Porter Moser, too, played in the tournament. A guard for four seasons at Creighton (1986-1990), Moser was a starter on the team that reached the 1989 NCAA tournament under coach Tony Barone. Moser led the Ramblers to a Final Four appearance in 2018.