Member of Georgia Tech men’s basketball travel party tests positive for COVID

A member of the Georgia Tech men’s basketball travel party tested positive for COVID-19, coach Josh Pastner said Tuesday as the team is preparing to play in the NCAA Tournament. The person, who Pastner would not identify as a player, is said to be asymptomatic.
Georgia Tech arrived in Indianapolis Sunday night after receiving its bid. No. 9 Georgia Tech will play No. 8 Loyola Chicago on Friday in a Midwest Region first round game. The positive test was discovered on intake in Indianapolis.
Pastner said the person is isolated and cannot participate in games this weekend.
Pastner said abnormalities were found in their post-game testing Saturday after Georgia Tech won the ACC Championship in Greensboro, N.C. He said it was investigated and his team was cleared to travel Sunday to Indiana.
Georgia Tech was to depart North Carolina at 11 a.m. Sunday. However, the team did not depart until after the 7 p.m. selection show.
