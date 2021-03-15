TV, tip time set for Georgia Tech-Loyola

Hinkle Fieldhouse, opened in 1928, is best known as the gym where the climactic game in the movie “Hoosiers” was shot. The 9,100-seat arena was the site of the Indiana state high school championship from 1928 to 1971, including the 1954 state championship won by Milan High, which was the inspiration for the movie.

The game will be broadcast on TBS. CBS’ top crew of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will call the game.