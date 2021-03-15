TV, tip time set for Georgia Tech-Loyola

Georgia Tech’s return to the NCAA Tournament will take place in one of the game’s shrines. The Yellow Jackets will play Loyola Chicago Friday at 4 p.m. at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, CBS announced late Sunday night.
Hinkle Fieldhouse, opened in 1928, is best known as the gym where the climactic game in the movie “Hoosiers” was shot. The 9,100-seat arena was the site of the Indiana state high school championship from 1928 to 1971, including the 1954 state championship won by Milan High, which was the inspiration for the movie.
The game will be broadcast on TBS. CBS’ top crew of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will call the game.
The entire tournament is being held in the state of Indiana. The other venues are Indiana’s Assembly Hall, Purdue’s Mackey Arena and three venues in Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Indiana Famers Coliseum.