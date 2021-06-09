After testing draft waters, Michael Devoe returning to Georgia Tech

Devoe, who was the Jackets’ third leading scorer last season, is a critical piece for coach Josh Pastner, as he has been a principal ballhandler and perimeter shooter for the Jackets in his three seasons at Tech. Devoe averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season while shooting 45.6% from the field in 34.7 minutes per game. His play earned him honorable-mention All-ACC honors.

Devoe’s foray into the draft process appeared to have run its course when he wasn’t on the NBA’s list of early-entry draft applicants on June 1, the deadline for early-entry players to submit their names for the draft. Devoe’s declaration on Tuesday via social media eliminated any doubt of his intent.