After testing draft waters, Michael Devoe returning to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s roster for the 2021-22 season will include the reigning ACC Tournament MVP. After declaring his intent to test NBA draft waters in late March, Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe announced his decision to come back on Tuesday.
Devoe, who was the Jackets’ third leading scorer last season, is a critical piece for coach Josh Pastner, as he has been a principal ballhandler and perimeter shooter for the Jackets in his three seasons at Tech. Devoe averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season while shooting 45.6% from the field in 34.7 minutes per game. His play earned him honorable-mention All-ACC honors.
Devoe’s foray into the draft process appeared to have run its course when he wasn’t on the NBA’s list of early-entry draft applicants on June 1, the deadline for early-entry players to submit their names for the draft. Devoe’s declaration on Tuesday via social media eliminated any doubt of his intent.
Promisingly for Tech, he finished the season with consistent performance in the Jackets’ final 10 games. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 52.5% from the field in 36.8 minutes per game. He scored at least 12 points in each of the 10 games.
Devoe’s return will be especially welcomed by Pastner particularly if guard Jose Alvarado elects to stay in the draft and turn professional. Devoe and Alvarado shared the bulk of ballhandling duties, and losing Alvarado, Devoe and Moses Wright, who has already declared that he will stay in the draft, would mean that Tech would lose 63% of its scoring from last season, 61% of its assist production, 61% of its steals and its top two 3-point shooters in Devoe and Alvarado.
Alvarado has until July 7 to make his decision on staying in the draft or returning to Tech.