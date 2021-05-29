Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright ‘all in,’ will stay in NBA draft

Pastner had said in late April that he was planning for Wright to stay in the draft, but acknowledged that the door was still open for him to come back. He joked that Wright would have a good chance he could get his starting job back if he were to return.

In a May 5 interview with the AJC, Wright said that he would be open to coming back and using his extra season of eligibility if the feedback he received from NBA teams indicated he wasn’t going to get drafted. But Wright, who has signed with an agency (Octagon) is now unquestionably moving forward. Pastner has said that he is confident that Wright will be selected with one of the 60 picks.

This does also make it a certainty that Tech’s chances of returning to the NCAA Tournament will be more difficult. Without Wright, Pastner’s most experienced post player is forward Rodney Howard, who played 145 minutes for the Jackets this past season. Pastner has been hoping to land an experienced post player out of the transfer portal, but has thus far been unsuccessful.

As for Wright’s two Yellow Jackets teammates who are also pursuing the NBA, not much has changed with guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe. Pastner said that Alvarado is “going all in to be in the NBA draft,” but hasn’t made a final stay/go decision.

“I think a lot’s going on to depend on once he starts doing workouts and what feedback he gets,” Pastner said.

As for whether it would be based on whether he gets drafted, Pastner said that “it’s not that black and white.”

Likewise, Devoe hasn’t informed Pastner of a decision.