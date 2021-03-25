Bubba Parham to stay, Michael Devoe to test draft waters

Less than a week after the season ended, two key decisions for the shape of Georgia Tech’s roster for the 2021-22 season have already been made.
Senior guard Bubba Parham decided to return for another senior season, coach Josh Pastner said, while junior guard Michael Devoe declared his entry for the NBA draft while leaving open the door for him to return to Tech. Both spoke with media on a videoconference Thursday.
“Bubba just felt it was best for him to come back,” Pastner said. “There’s a lot of positives in coming back.”
Parham started 14 games this season, averaging 6.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 27 minutes per game. He had the team’s highest assist/turnover ratio at 36/13. He is the first of Tech’s four scholarship seniors to make a decision on staying or going, with Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Moses Wright still to decide. Pastner said that those three will at the least seek feedback on their draft prospects, starting with the NBA’s undergraduate advisory committee. A response could be 2-3 weeks in coming, Pastner said.
As for Devoe, there is little downside to investigating the possibility of getting drafted. If the process gets that far, he can sign with an agent and have expenses such as meals and transportation to NBA workouts covered, but can choose to return to school.
“The things I’m waiting for is the feedback from all 30 teams, to see if I’ve got to work on some things, do I have to go back a year, or am I draft ready,” Devoe said. “So those are things I’m looking at and looking with coach to see if that’s the best option for me, is that the best route for me.”
Devoe averaged 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Jackets this season in 34.7 minutes per game. Over Tech’s final 10 games, Devoe averaged 17.7 points per game while shooting 52.5% from the field, almost seven percentage points higher than his season average. He was named the MVP of the ACC Tournament after scoring 20 points with three rebounds and three assists in the title game against Florida State.
“Michael Devoe, I thought, the last month of the season, he was as good as anyone in the conference, playing as well as any guard in the country,” Pastner said.
While calling the NBA a lifelong dream, Devoe will have high standards on staying in the draft. He said he did not have interest in turning professional if it meant playing in the G League.
“It’s a tough route to go to,” he said of the G League. “I have no problem going back to school, finishing my degree. It’s all positive things that would happen if I come back to school.”
Story will be updated.