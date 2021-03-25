Bubba Parham to stay, Michael Devoe to test draft waters

“The things I’m waiting for is the feedback from all 30 teams, to see if I’ve got to work on some things, do I have to go back a year, or am I draft ready,” Devoe said. “So those are things I’m looking at and looking with coach to see if that’s the best option for me, is that the best route for me.”

Devoe averaged 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Jackets this season in 34.7 minutes per game. Over Tech’s final 10 games, Devoe averaged 17.7 points per game while shooting 52.5% from the field, almost seven percentage points higher than his season average. He was named the MVP of the ACC Tournament after scoring 20 points with three rebounds and three assists in the title game against Florida State.

“Michael Devoe, I thought, the last month of the season, he was as good as anyone in the conference, playing as well as any guard in the country,” Pastner said.

While calling the NBA a lifelong dream, Devoe will have high standards on staying in the draft. He said he did not have interest in turning professional if it meant playing in the G League.

“It’s a tough route to go to,” he said of the G League. “I have no problem going back to school, finishing my degree. It’s all positive things that would happen if I come back to school.”

