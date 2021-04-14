Jose Alvarado will hire agent for draft, retain eligibility to return

“(Alvarado is) going to get his information and decide if he’s coming back or not,” Pastner told the AJC. “Nothing’s changed. He’s been planning this all along.”

Alvarado’s decision to sign with an agent is one more step in the direction of turning professional, though not an irreversible one. So long as the agent is certified by the NCAA, Alvarado would be free to return to Tech so long as he were to withdraw from the draft by July 19, 10 days before the draft.

Alvarado also could return if he were to stay in the draft and not be taken in the two-round selection, but only if he had participated in the NBA draft combine, scheduled for June 21-27.

It is common for college players to withdraw from the draft. There were more than 90 early-entry candidates that took their names out of the draft in 2019 and more than 100 in 2018.

Pastner said he did not know yet Wright’s plans regarding signing with an agent. He said that Devoe will not sign.

Alvarado joins a growing lot of draft hopefuls. As of Thursday evening, the NBA website listed 71 NCAA players who had officially submitted their names into the NBA draft pool, a list last updated Sunday. The list does not include international players.