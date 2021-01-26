ACC’s 2021 football schedule won’t take 2020 games into account

It was a one-off season and schedule, and in making the 2021 schedule that will be released Thursday, it was treated in that manner, according to a person familiar with the process. Hence, the opponents and locations of games have been arranged for the 2021 season in accordance with the longstanding model and without regard for which teams played where in 2020.

As such, for the third consecutive year, Pittsburgh will visit Tech, and the Yellow Jackets will be scheduled to play at Miami in Coastal Division matchups. (The 2020 Tech-Miami game was not played, as Tech called off what would have been the season-ending game because of health and safety concerns.) Also, Boston College, an Atlantic Division team that the Jackets played on the road in 2020, still will come to Tech this fall as the cross-division rotational opponent.