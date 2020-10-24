Mistakes, weak defense fuel Georgia Tech’s loss to Boston College

Boston College (4-2, 3-2 ACC) became the third team whose season scoring high for the season has been at the Jackets' expense, following Syracuse and Clemson, whose 73-7 win over the Jackets the previous Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium marked the most points allowed by Tech (2-4, 2-3) since 1894.

The Eagles rushed for 264 yards, a breakout performance for a team that before Saturday ranked second to last in the FBS at 2.2 yards per carry and whose season high was 90 yards. Boston College, whose run game was so ineffective that it had run only 43% of the time, ran 44 times out of 65 plays, including 65% of its first-half plays as it charged to a 34-14 halftime lead.

Poor run defense, however, was only part of the problem. Most notably, the Jackets' three turnovers, a fumbled snap by Jeff Sims, a fumble on a run play by running back Jordan Mason (playing for the first time since the season opener after a foot injury) and an interception by Sims. Both Sims turnovers were deep in Tech’s end and set up touchdowns, and Mason’s fumble was returned for a touchdown.

Tech now has 18 turnovers for the season, among the most in FBS and two shy of its season total from last year.

“The story of the game, and we’ve got to correct this, is the turnovers,” Collins said.

After the third-quarter interception, Sims was taken out of the and replaced by James Graham, who had not played in the first five games and was not on the “Above the Line” chart this week. Graham led the Jackets on a 55-yard touchdown drive.

Collins said that Sims was taken out of the game because of the number of hits he had taken.

Penalties also were critical, starting with a false start by right tackle Jordan Williams on the opening drive as Tech was going for it on a fourth-and-8 from the Boston College 24-yard line, an apparent indication of Collins' lack of trust in the placekicking game. On fourth-and-13, Collins sent out the punt team, and punter Pressley Harvin’s pass into the end zone on a gadget play fell incomplete.

Early in the second quarter with the score 17-0 in Boston College’s favor, Jahmyr Gibbs ran a kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown, but the play was called back on a holding penalty. Two plays later, Mason’s fumble was returned by Boston College safety Mike Palmer 33 yards for a touchdown and a 24-0 lead.

With the score 31-14 following a Sims touchdown pass to Peje' Harris in the second quarter, two more Tech penalties (an offsides on Antonneous Clayton on fourth-and-1 and a pass interference on Tre Swilling on third-and-3) and missed tackles kept Boston College’s ensuing drive going, leading to a field goal.

The Eagles offensive line wore down Tech’s defense, and the Jackets didn’t help themselves with a slew of missed tackles.

To whatever degree the game was still in doubt after halftime, Boston College removed all doubt on its opening drive of the third quarter. Taking the ball at its 24-yard line, Boston College exploited Tech’s poor tackling and failure to keep track of all 11 Eagles players.

On a play-action pass, Jurkovec found tight end Hunter Long – a game-plan focal point – wide open for a 16-yard gain. Jurkovec pulled a handoff and rumbled for 13 yards. Running back David Bailey then broke three arm tackles on his way to a 34-yard touchdown run for a 41-14 lead.