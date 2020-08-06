Taking a closer look at Georgia Tech’s revised schedule

After an open date, Tech will play at home against Louisville in the Jackets’ first Friday home game since 1958. (Louisville also will have an open date the previous week.) Tech has long elected to stay away from playing Friday night home games out of deference to Georgia high schools playing on the same night. In February, Tech had moved its UCF game up one day to Sept. 18, a Friday, but ACC schedule makers returned it to Saturday the 19th.

That’s followed by an Oct. 17 home game against the five-time defending ACC champion Clemson, a game that originally was scheduled to be the season opener. The Tigers have won the past five games in the series, their longest win streak in a rivalry that dates to 1898.

The next week will bring a road trip to Boston College on Oct. 24, Tech’s first visit to Alumni Stadium since 2008. (Tech was to play there in 2016, but the game was played in Ireland instead.)

On Oct. 31, Tech will play Notre Dame at Bobby Dodd Stadium in a game that was originally contracted to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Notre Dame last visited Tech in 2006, a 14-10 defeat for the Jackets.

After Tech’s second open date, the Jackets will face Pitt at home Nov. 14. The Panthers will have played at Florida State the previous Saturday. Tech’s schedule, in fact, includes no instances where a conference opponent has an open date in the previous week and the Jackets do not.

On paper, Tech’s balance with open dates is among the more favorable in the league. The Jackets will play three games before their first open date, then four before their second, and then play four more games. Four teams play at least seven consecutive weeks and one, Virginia Tech, will play eight. Of all 15 teams, Wake Forest is the only other team that won’t play more than four consecutive games before an open date or the end of the season.

On Nov. 21, Tech will go to Miami for the second year in a row. The game was one of only a handful of games – Pitt at Tech was another – in which the ACC had to repeat a matchup in the same site as 2019.

Tech will play at home against Duke on Nov. 28, which in any other non-pandemic year would have been the date of the Tech-Georgia game. The rivalry game was lost when the SEC chose not to play non-conference games this season.

The Jackets will finish the regular season at N.C. State. It will be the first time that Tech has not finished the regular season against Georgia since 1933, when it played Duke to close the year.

Georgia Tech (revised) 2020 football schedule

Sept. 12 at Florida State

Sept. 19 Central Florida

Sept. 26 at Syracuse

Oct. 9 Louisville (Fri.)

Oct. 17 at Boston College

Oct. 31 Notre Dame

Nov. 14 Pitt

Nov. 21 at Miami

Nov. 28 Duke

Dec. 5 at N.C. State