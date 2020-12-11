Georgia Tech-Miami game cancellation ends regular season

After the Pitt game, Collins wouldn’t directly address his team’s capacity to play Miami, but acknowledged that “there are a lot of positions that are very thin.”

When the ACC issued its revised schedule in August, the Tech-Miami game was scheduled for Nov. 21. But, the week of the game, it was pushed back to Dec. 19 because of COVID-related protocols within the Miami team. It was the second Tech game to be postponed, following the Pitt game that originally was to be played Nov. 14 but was delayed until Thursday.

The cancellation ends the Jackets’ regular season at 3-7 and 3-6 in ACC play. The team has not closed the door on playing in a bowl game if the team’s health and safety would allow it and an invitation is received. The standard bowl regulations requiring teams to have .500 records to be bowl-eligible have been waived this year.