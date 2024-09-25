Georgia Tech

ACC basketball schedules for Georgia Tech men, women released

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire shouts to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire shouts to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

League schedules for both the Georgia Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams were announced by the ACC on Tuesday.

Tech’s men’s team will open its ACC schedule Dec. 7 at North Carolina and host Duke on Dec. 21.

The Jackets resume the conference race in January by hosting Notre Dame on Dec. 31 and Boston College on Jan. 4 before hitting the road for back-to-back games at Syracuse (Jan. 7) and Southern Methodist (Jan. 11). Tech also hosts Clemson (Jan. 14) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 22) before traveling to Florida State (Jan. 18) and Notre Dame (Jan. 28).

Louisville (Feb. 1) and new conference members Stanford (Feb. 12) and California (Feb. 15) visit McCamish Pavilion during February, while North Carolina State (March 1) and Miami (March 4) come to Atlanta. In between, Tech will visit Clemson (Feb. 4) and Virginia (Feb. 8) as well as Boston College (Feb. 22) and Pittsburgh (Feb. 25) in consecutive road games during the month.

Tech finishes its regular-season campaign March 8 at Wake Forest.

ExploreRead more about the Jackets here

The top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the ACC tournament, March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tech women’s team will play three of its first four ACC games at home.

The Jackets will start their sixth ACC slate under coach Nell Fortner at North Carolina on Dec. 15. Tech will play its second ACC game in the month of December when it tips off Dec. 29 against Pittsburgh.

Tech continues its homestand with Syracuse (Jan. 2) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 9) before hitting the road for trips to Louisville (Jan. 12) and defending ACC champion Notre Dame (Jan. 16). The Jackets finish the month alternating home and away games by facing Clemson (Jan. 19) and Duke (Jan. 26) while visiting Virginia (Jan. 23).

Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner talks with players during a timeout in the second half of the team's college basketball game against West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

February begins with a visit to Miami (Feb. 2) before facing ACC newcomer Southern Methodist on Feb. 6. Back-to-back road games follow at Boston College (Feb. 9) and at Clemson (Feb. 13).

Tech has a three-game homestand against Wake Forest (Feb. 16), North Carolina State (Feb. 20) and Florida State (Feb. 23). The Jackets will close the ACC regular season in California, visiting California and Stanford (March 2).

The top 15 teams at the end of regular season play will participate in the ACC tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s matchup with Duke announced
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How to watch Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville: TV & radio info, streaming, odds
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech to open ACC play at North Carolina
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech football, ACC teams adapting to new technologies
Georgia Tech to open ACC play at North Carolina
Kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s matchup with Duke announced
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
HEAT CHECK
Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement