ACC basketball schedules for Georgia Tech men, women released

Louisville (Feb. 1) and new conference members Stanford (Feb. 12) and California (Feb. 15) visit McCamish Pavilion during February, while North Carolina State (March 1) and Miami (March 4) come to Atlanta. In between, Tech will visit Clemson (Feb. 4) and Virginia (Feb. 8) as well as Boston College (Feb. 22) and Pittsburgh (Feb. 25) in consecutive road games during the month.

Tech finishes its regular-season campaign March 8 at Wake Forest.

The top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the ACC tournament, March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tech women’s team will play three of its first four ACC games at home.

The Jackets will start their sixth ACC slate under coach Nell Fortner at North Carolina on Dec. 15. Tech will play its second ACC game in the month of December when it tips off Dec. 29 against Pittsburgh.

Tech continues its homestand with Syracuse (Jan. 2) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 9) before hitting the road for trips to Louisville (Jan. 12) and defending ACC champion Notre Dame (Jan. 16). The Jackets finish the month alternating home and away games by facing Clemson (Jan. 19) and Duke (Jan. 26) while visiting Virginia (Jan. 23).

Credit: AP Credit: AP

February begins with a visit to Miami (Feb. 2) before facing ACC newcomer Southern Methodist on Feb. 6. Back-to-back road games follow at Boston College (Feb. 9) and at Clemson (Feb. 13).

Tech has a three-game homestand against Wake Forest (Feb. 16), North Carolina State (Feb. 20) and Florida State (Feb. 23). The Jackets will close the ACC regular season in California, visiting California and Stanford (March 2).

The top 15 teams at the end of regular season play will participate in the ACC tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.