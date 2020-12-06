5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to N.C. State

“Jahmyr’s definitely a big piece, but I feel like all our running backs are good,” quarterback Jeff Sims said. “Just going out there and pounding the ball, staying patient, reading the gaps and going out there and running hard.”

Even in its depleted state, the Tech defense limited N.C. State to 88 rushing yards, the second week in a row that the Jackets have held their opponent under 100 rushing yards after giving up an average of 202.7 rushing yards in the first seven games. Linebacker David Curry played another impressive game, racking up a game-high 12 tackles, including two for loss.

Tech didn’t commit any turnovers for just the second time this season. Kicker Gavin Stewart was 2-for-2 on field goals – with a new holder, Austin Kent, no less – which were the team’s first since the season opener.

2. What went wrong

Tech played its fifth scoreless first quarter of the season (fourth on the road) and didn’t get on the board until its fourth possession. As solid as the run-game blocking was, Tech’s offensive line had trouble keeping N.C. State defenders out of the pocket. Sims was sacked three times.

Penalties were rampant (12 for 111 yards) and often costly. The Jackets are 13th in the ACC in penalty yardage (73.7 yards per game).

The price for Tech’s strong run defense was that it left the Jackets vulnerable in the air, although the absence of their top defensive ends had to be a factor.

“They couldn’t cover 86,” said N.C. State coach Dave Doeren, referring to Wolfpack Emeka Emezie (six catches, 91 yards).

The Jackets were 0-for-3 on fourth downs and scored six points in three red-zone trips.

“We definitely hurt ourselves when we got down in the red zone, getting all the penalties,” Sims said. “We’ve got to cut those. That’s something that’ll hurt us a lot down the line.”

3. When the game got away

Tech cut into the Wolfpack’s 10-0 lead with a 34-yard touchdown run by Sims with 12:20 to play in the second quarter, a career long for the freshman. On N.C. State’s next drive, quarterback Bailey Hockman beat blitzes with well-thrown deep balls for 33 and 36 yards to enable the Wolfpack to quickly answer with a touchdown and push the lead back to 17-7 with 10:12 left in the half.

Tech then had a chance to push back, but a promising drive (Mason and Smith ran through wide holes for gains of 20 and 23 yards, respectively) was thwarted by a three-yard loss by Sims and a false start by left tackle Zach Quinney. Tech went for it on fourth-and-2 from the N.C. State 34 but fell short when the line was unable to handle N.C. State’s penetration and Mason was tackled for a loss.

From there, N.C. State drove for a field goal and a 20-7 lead, a key play being another pinpoint pass from Hockman just beyond the reach of safety Juanyeh Thomas for a 36-yard gain. The Jackets then had another chance to cut into the lead before halftime and again moved the ball, with Sims finding wide receiver Adonicas Sanders for four catches. However, a false-start penalty (this time on Smith) bogged down the drive and led to another stop on fourth down, this time on a fourth-and-6 pass from Sims to Mason.

The half ended with the Wolfpack maintaining their 20-7 lead, and while the Jackets’ play on offense and defense improved in the second half, they would prove unable to make up for those lost opportunities.

4. Standout game from Sanders

Sanders had eight catches for 111 yards this season and nearly matched those totals Saturday. He caught seven balls from quarterback Jeff Sims for 105 yards, four of them for first downs, to set career highs for both categories.

Against Duke last week, the junior caught his first touchdown pass. Collins was delighted with Sanders’ success, extolling his work ethic and competitiveness.

“And the cool thing is, whether he had had seven catches for 105 yards or he had had two catches for 20 yards, Adonicas Sanders would have still worked and ran his routes and blocked at a high level, regardless of getting the rock or not,” Collins said. “And it was just one of those nights that he got it.”

Sanders became the fifth Tech player to lead the team or tie for most receptions in a game this season, after Gibbs, Brown, Jalen Camp and Malachi Carter.

“He works hard throughout the week, every day, all day,” Sims said of Sanders. “He just came and showed what he can do on the field.”

5. Quick turnaround ahead

After going almost a month between games because of an open date and two postponements, the Jackets will now have five days until their next game. Tech will play Pitt at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday, a makeup date for their game originally scheduled for Nov. 14. It was initially switched to Dec. 12 (this Saturday) but then moved up two days because the institute is holding two graduation ceremonies in the stadium that day.

Not only is Tech’s preparing on short rest, but the Panthers were off this weekend and will have had time to rest and heal up. Meanwhile, it won’t be a surprise if many of the Jackets players who were out Saturday will be again on Thursday. It’s not ideal, but little about this season has been.

“We don’t make excuses, we don’t worry about whatever circumstances we’re being placed into,” Collins said. “We just regroup and try to figure out the best way to keep our guys healthy and safe, to keep our guys engaged, give them a good plan so that they can execute.”

Tech at least doesn’t have to prepare a new game plan. Prior to the game being postponed, the Jackets had already begun practicing for the Panthers. Coaches can dust off the plan for that game.

“I guess you can just pick up from right there,” Curry said.