Shorthanded Georgia Tech loses on the road to N.C. State

The costly segment of the game was Tech’s play inside the N.C. State 20-yard line. The Jackets had three consecutive possessions reach that territory – two inside the 10 – in the second, third and fourth quarters and came away with six points. Those three drives were preceded by another in which Tech drove to the N.C. State 34, but were stopped on a fourth-and-2 on a Mason run.

Gibbs was one of 10 Jackets players who were on the “Above the Line” chart for the game who were announced as unavailable just before kickoff. Among the other nine were five key defensive players – cornerback Tre Swilling, safety Kaleb Oliver and defensive ends Jordan Domineck, Curtis Ryans and Chico Bennett.

With defensive end Antonneous Clayton having taken leave of the team this week for mental-health reasons, Tech was without its top four players at that position. Tech looked to a number of freshmen to play meaningful snaps across the defense and had to scramble for solutions. On at least one drive, linebacker Charlie Thomas lined up at rush end.

For Tech, Saturday was an opportunity to validate its win over Duke. In the 56-33 win, the Jackets scored more points on the Blue Devils than they ever had in the history of the 88-game series, but Duke’s slew of mistakes eased Tech’s path. In the Wolfpack, Tech faced a more heightened challenge, one that plays solid special teams, has done well on third downs on offense and defense and has an improving quarterback in Bailey Hockman, a McEachern High grad.

Indeed, the Wolfpack were much less cooperative, not turning the ball over once (Tech also went turnover-free for only the second time this season) and making the Jackets start all 10 of their possessions behind their 40-yard line, including eight from the 25 or behind it.

Down 20-7 at the half, the Jackets made a run for it in the third quarter. They opened the half by driving to the N.C. State 1-yard line before two false starts put them in a spot to try for their first field goal since the season opener. Kicker Gavin Stewart delivered with a 26-yarder to cut the lead to 20-10.

N.C. State answered by starting at its 25-yard line and reaching the Tech 10. The Wolfpack converted a second-and-21, a third-and-5 and a third-and-6 (the last on a pass interference call). Inside the red zone with first-and-10 on the 19, the Wolfpack had a chance to go ahead 27-10 and put the Jackets in a deficit that, given their dependence on the run, would have been difficult to overcome.

But, the Jackets stopped the Wolfpack on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 as defensive tackles Djimon Brooks and Ja’Quon Griffin led the way to stop runs up the middle.

Tech then responded with a 16-play, 85-yard drive that Stewart finished with a 22-yard field goal to draw the Jackets to within 20-13 with 11:32 remaining.

The potential for a third comeback this season from a double-digit deficit loomed, following the wins over Florida State and Louisville, and grew greater when Tech forced a stop, keyed by a third-down sack by Curry and defensive end Kyle Kennard (one of the ends pressed into heavy duty) that pushed the Wolfpack out of field-goal range.

But, taking over at their 15 with 8:10 left, the Jackets went three-and-out. N.C. State answered with a field goal to go up 10 points with 3:31 to play, effectively ending the game.