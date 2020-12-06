Depleted defense good, but Georgia Tech’s offense back to form in loss

Collins also told Wood that he wanted to see more celebrations and positive energy from his players. It must be tough to muster much enthusiasm when scoring points is such a chore. It had to be a bummer for the Jackets when, during their comeback attempt, a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line nets a field goal.

Tech trailed 20-7 at halftime because its defense played reasonably well under the circumstances. The Jackets got the ball first in the second half. They pretty much had abandoned the pass by then. Tech ran 10 consecutive times to move from its 25-yard line to a first down one yard from the end zone.

A false-start penalty moved Tech back five yards. Jordan Mason ran for five yards to set up second down at the 1-yard line. Another false start pushed Tech back again before Sims was dropped for a 1-yard loss on a rollout. Now it was third-and-goal from the 6-yard line.

Sims’ short toss to running back Jamious Griffin was tipped before falling to the ground. It was ruled a backward pass that ended up out of bounds. That would have been a fitting end to a farcical sequence. But the play was changed to an incomplete forward pass.

Tech was 0-for-2 on fourth downs in the first half. This time Collins opted to try a 26-yard field goal. Freshman Gavin Stewart made it to make Tech’s deficit 10, at 20-10. That was a positive development, given Tech’s season-long kicking issues. The field goal was a letdown, considering it came after first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

The score was still 20-10 to begin the final quarter because Tech’s undermanned defense stopped N.C. State again. The Wolfpack couldn’t convert a fourth down at Tech’s 10-yard line. The Jackets took over and drove to another first-and-goal. They even managed to convert a third-and-9 via pass along the way.

But a pass and two runs netted only five yards for the Jackets. They kicked another field goal. The Jackets held N.C. State to a field goal on its next drive. Tech’s last gasp ended with a failed pass on fourth down at midfield. The defense couldn’t get one more stop to give the Jackets a chance.

Tech had a chance to win despite missing 10 players. The list included lead running back Jahmyr Gibbs, two starters in the defensive backfield and one on the defensive line. Gibbs was out with an injury suffered last weekend. Tech didn’t say why the others were sidelined.

Gibbs is the team leader in scrimmage yards and touchdowns, but Tech is deep at his position. The Jackets were thin in the secondary and on the defensive line (only three ends were available). The shorthanded Jackets still were stout early.

The Wolfpack ran four plays and punted on their first possession. They went three-and-out next time they had the ball. N.C. State kicked a field goal to end its third possession. Third-string Tech defensive back Wesley Walker saved a TD by knocking a pass away from Porter Rooks in the end zone.

If Tech’s offensive players were inspired by the defense, it didn’t show. The Jackets ended their first three possessions with punts. One drive went for two yards and another gained zero. Tech’s pass blocking was too leaky, but Patenaude kept having Sims throw.

Tech’s third drive started with fumbles on consecutive plays. The Jackets were lucky to recover both. On a third-and-12, Sims sidestepped a blitz and ran for 14 yards. The Jackets tried to pass, but went backward with a sack and a holding penalty before punting.

Patenaude stuck with runs on the next drive. It paid off. Sims slithered for seven yards on third-and-6. Consecutive power runs by Jordan Mason for 13, nine and eight yards put Tech on N.C. State’s side of the field for the first time.

Tech tried passing again, but Sims couldn’t connect with Adonicas Sanders. On second down, Sims ran around left end and away from N.C. State defenders for a 34-yard touchdown. The Jackets hadn’t done much on offense, yet they were down only a field goal.

It was going to be tough for Tech’s defense to keep slowing N.C. State. The Jackets were thin, and the Wolfpack started taking advantage by pushing the pace. Quarterback Bailey Hockman, a McEachern High grad, stood in the pocket unbothered by Tech’s shallow pool of pass rushers and threw over their green defensive backs.

The Wolfpack started their fourth drive at Tech’s 45-yard line after a good punt return. Two passes by Hockman put them in scoring position, and Ricky Person ran 20 yards for a TD. N.C. State drove 88 yards for a TD on their next possession, with Brockman completing two passes of 30-plus yards.

The Jackets trailed 17-7, and their defense was wearing down. They needed their offense to do something. The Jackets threatened to score on back-to-back drives when, despite two penalties, they moved from their 25-yard line to N.C. State’s 35 despite two penalties.

Dontae Smith ran for 25 yards, and Sims passed for 15 to Sanders to set up a third-and-3 at the 25-yard line. Smith’s third-down run lost a yard. Tech called a timeout, then went for it. Mason lost another yard on fourth down. Now runs weren’t working for Tech, either.

The Wolfpack took over on downs made it to Tech’s 3-yard line, where the defense stiffened again. N.C. State kicked another field-goal attempt for a 20-7 lead. The Jackets had nearly four minutes to try to answer, but turned it over on downs again. That drive stalled at N.C. State’s 17-yard line.

The Jackets went into the locker room and tried to come up with a plan to score more points. They could produce only two field goals. That was a shame because their defense was good enough to win. After the flash against Duke, Tech’s offense still is lagging well behind.