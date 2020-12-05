Jahmyr Gibbs among many unavailable for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech took the field Saturday for its game against N.C. State in Raleigh, N.C., without a number of key players, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Gibbs suffered an apparent hamstring injury a week ago in Tech’s 56-33 win over Duke. Without Gibbs, who is fourth in the ACC in all-purpose yards, Tech was to rely on Jordan Mason, Dontae Smith and Jamious Griffin.
All told, 12 Jackets with the team when the week began were not available..
Along with Gibbs, the Jackets also were without their top four defensive ends, including Antonneous Clayton, who took leave of the team this past week for mental-health reasons. Jordan Domineck, Curtis Ryans and Chico Bennett were all listed as unavailable, leaving coach Geoff Collins with only three defensive ends on the “Above the Line” chart.
Cornerback Tre Swilling was also unavailable along with safety Kaleb Oliver. Oliver’s absence left the safety and nickel spots thin, as Avery Showell entered the transfer portal this week.
Also out were center Kenny Cooper, tight end Billy Ward, wide receiver Marquez Ezzard and quarterback Tucker Gleason.