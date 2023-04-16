5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring practice

Playing for both Team Wreck ‘Em (first-string offense) and Team Swarm (second string), King was a combined 13-for-22 for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Playing only for Team Wreck ‘Em, Pyron was 9-for-11 for 153 yards and a touchdown. In three possessions, Pyron led the offense to 14 points and a missed field goal. In six drives, King directed the offense to four touchdowns.

For the purposes of determining a starter, the spring game was probably not terribly consequential, particularly given the tilt to the offense. Tea-leaf readers might observe that it was Pyron, who got the first two drives Saturday for Team Wreck ‘Em.

While King, having twice won the starting job at Texas A&M in the preseason and started seven career games for the Aggies, might seem to be the likely candidate, this seems a competition that could go well into the preseason in August.

Running backs deep again

Once again, the running back position looks like it won’t be a problem. Dontae Smith was his typical tackle-breaking self. Transfer Trey Cooley (Louisville) was productive both running and catching the ball, as was Jamie Felix, who showed promise late last season as a freshman.

The revelation on Saturday was early-enrollee freshman Evan Dickens, who rushed six times for 23 yards (including a one-yard touchdown run) and caught two passes for 14 yards. Dickens, a late commitment for the 2023 signing class, ran hard and didn’t shy from contact. He has made an impression on the team this spring.

When Smith was named the inaugural recipient of the Joe Hamilton Outstanding Offensive Back Award after the scrimmage for his play during spring practice, “I’m like, ‘No, I don’t deserve it, Evan deserves it,” Smith said. “He had a crazy spring. Everything he needed to do – he learned the plays, learned the scheme – he went out there and executed at a high level, even if he is one of the smallest backs we’ve got.”

Key praised the backs for their practice habits with position coach Norval McKenzie.

“That group has been a solid group all spring,” he said.

Big day for tight ends

In the space of four plays in the second quarter, new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner called two plays that looked promising for how tight ends could be used this fall and his play-calling acumen for getting them open.

On the first, a second-and-6 from the Team Swarm 36-yard line with the ball on the right hashmark, Team Wreck ‘Em lined up with three receivers to the right, a running back in the backfield and walk-on tight end Ben Wilhelm in a three-point stance on the left side of the line.

At the snap, Wilhelm ran 10 yards straight down the field before angling to the left, getting a step on defensive back Jaylin Marshall, who was isolated on that side of the field with attention given to the three receivers on the right.

Gibson’s pass didn’t have quite enough loft, and Marshall nearly intercepted it. But a better ball might have resulted in a 36-yard touchdown reception.

Three plays later, on a second-and-8 from the 28, with tight end Dylan Leonard lined up as an H-back on the left side of the line, Gibson’s fake toss to Cooley drew in two defenders as Leonard ran a wheel route past them, opening himself up for a 27-yard completion that looked like it could have been ruled a touchdown.

As a group, Tech’s tight ends aren’t the fastest, but Faulkner’s ability to work them open could help the offense gain an added dimension.

Defensive star

Playing for Team Swarm, cornerback Ahmari Harvey was tasked with helping slow down the first-string offense with a defense that was mostly backups. Harvey did his part with six tackles, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Harvey did not play much last season after transferring from Auburn and is fighting uphill in a deep position group. Myles Sims, Kenan Johnson and Kenyatta Watson all figure to be ahead of him on the depth chart. But performances like Saturday’s can’t hurt.

Harvey was injured at the start of the spring and couldn’t practice, but Key has noticed him and appreciates his fearlessness in coverage and playing run support.

“That’s what I like about Ahmari,” Key said. “He has shown up and he’s growing up, he’s maturing, so he’s got a good future in front of him.”

Award winners

At the finish of the spring game, players gathered in the middle of the field as Key handed out awards for the top players in each position group, as well as for other distinctions.

The winners:

Joe Hamilton Outstanding Offensive Back Award: Dontae Smith

Calvin Johnson Outstanding Receiver Award: Malik Rutherford

John Davis Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award: Jordan Williams

Rock Perdoni Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award: Akelo Stone

Keith Brooking Outstanding Linebacker Award: Trenilyas Tatum

Randy Rhino Outstanding Defensive Back Award: LaMiles Brooks.

Pat Swilling Wreck ‘Em Award: Sylvain Yondjouen

Bill Curry I Like to Practice Award: Jaylon King

Demaryius Thomas Community Service Award: Dylan Leonard

Bobby Dodd Outstanding Walk-on Award: Jason Moore

Eddie McAshan Most Improved Player Award: Jakiah Leftwich

Billy Shaw Commitment to Excellence Award: Will Scissum

Brandon Adams Outstanding Teammate Award: Joe Fusile.

“It means a lot,” Stone said of the defensive lineman award. “It doesn’t mean I’m finished working, but it means a lot. It means I’m going in the right direction. That’s what it told me (Saturday). I’ve just got to keep working to hopefully get where I want to be in the future.”