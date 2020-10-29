Georgia State’s Sun Belt basketball undergoes change for coming season

In the past, teams played games against two schools in pairs, most often on Thursdays and Saturdays. For example, on a given Thursday-Saturday split, the two Louisiana schools would play at the two Georgia schools, or vice versa. This season, one school will host another school for Friday and Saturday games on a weekend.

Also, each Sun Belt school will play games only against schools in its own division, with two games at home and two on the road against a particular opponent, except for games against its primary conference rival, or “travel partner.” For Georgia State, that school is Georgia Southern, so the in-state rivals will meet twice in the coming season, once at Georgia State (on a Thursday) and once in Statesboro.