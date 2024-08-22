Zamir White positioned finally to get his opportunity in NFL

“Very, very excited,” White told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following the Raiders’ preseason game last weekend. “I’m just blessed to have this chance. Shoot, just ready for it.”

Georgia is known for gathering running-back talent, but White stood out. He was a five-star recruit, arriving in Athens with worlds of anticipation. But he missed the 2018 season after tearing his ACL during an August scrimmage, his second such injury in a year.

White had 78 rushing attempts in 2019 before stepping into bigger roles in the ensuing two seasons. He ended his college career with 2,043 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns in 38 games. He left Georgia a champion, leading the team with 856 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Bulldogs won their first title in four decades.

“It feels just like yesterday,” White said. “My brothers (James) Cook, Stetson Bennett and all my other guys, it feels like it was just last week with those guys. We’re everywhere (in the NFL). West coast, east coast, it’s pretty cool to see all the guys in big roles on different teams. Just being themselves and having fun with the game.”

White currently is No. 1 on the Raiders’ depth chart, which lacks established running backs. The team also has veteran Alexander Mattison, who spent the past five seasons with the Vikings, and the 31-year-old Ameer Abdullah, who could help as a receiving back.

The Raiders also lack stability at the game’s most important position, where journeyman Gardner Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell for the starting job at quarterback. The Raiders are angling to be competitive thanks to a defense that made strides a year ago. They’ll need a decent rushing attack if they’re going to be a playoff-worthy team.

White, whose injuries and place on the depth chart often have forced him to wait, has a clear runway to what he’s always wanted.

“Knowing Zamir all throughout college, practicing against him every day, I know the kind of work he puts in,” said Raiders safety Chris Smith II, who was with White throughout his Georgia days. “Another hard-nosed guy, head down. He just works no matter what, and I’m excited for the opportunity that he has this year.”

And if the season doesn’t go as the Raiders hope? Perhaps they’ll have a chance to land Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck in the 2025 draft. They already have four Georgia products on their roster in tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle John Jenkins, Smith and White.

Georgia opens its season Aug. 31 against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. White will start his campaign Sept. 8 when the Raiders face the Chargers (and former Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey) in Los Angeles.