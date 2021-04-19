What did we really see from Georgia during G-Day?

SECONDARY

Analysis: This is by far the Bulldogs’ greatest area of concern heading into the opener against Clemson, which will counter with the best receivers Georgia will see all season. The No. 1 defense, fielded by the Black Team, started Jalen Kimber and Ameer Speed at the corners, Latavious Brini at star and Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith at safety. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound Speed, a redshirt senior, led the DBs with seven tackles and had two pass break-ups. But he also got tangled up with Demetris Robertson and gave up a 59-yard touchdown. Kimber also had two PBUs and finished with four tackles. But the lack of overall depth was apparent as walkon Dan Jackson started for the Red defense and got the majority of reps at safety. On one play we saw converted cornerback Lovasea Carroll fall down and Jackson get trucked by tight end Darnell Washington on a 51-yard completion. Brini had five stops at star position and has good size for the position at 6-2, 210. Cine and Jackson had the only interceptions. Kelee Ringo started at corner for the No. 2 D and had the day’s biggest hit. The 684 yards passing allowed is negligible based on the format of the game. Also, Georgia will be adding transfer Tykee Smith from West Virginia to the equation next month. Other additions could come as well.

Smart’s comment: “It doesn’t change; it’s day to day. We’ve got two safeties we feel like can play pretty good and are experienced. But at corner, we’ve got to find guys that are pretty comfortable, can make plays down the field, and can make plays with their back to the wall.”

Georgia defensive back Amir Speed breaks up a pass to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell during the G-Day Game Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Grade: C

OFFENSIVE LINE

Analysis: The outlook here was tainted somewhat with the limited use of Jamaree Salyer and the quick whistle protecting non-contact-designated quarterbacks. Arguably the Bulldogs’ best overall offensive lineman, Salyer didn’t start and played only a few series because of unspecified injuries. It could also be one of those deals where coach Matt Luke was thinking, “no way in heck am I going to risk losing that guy in a scrimmage.” Georgia went with LT Xavier Truss, LG Justin Shaffer, C Warren Ericson, RG Tate Ratledge and RT Warren McClendon. That group allowed four sacks, three of them in the first half when it was mostly 1s-vs-1s. In all, there were six sacks in the game. UGA didn’t keep track of hurries. Again, this has to be tempered with the fact that the Bulldogs’ will have one of the best D-lines in the country this fall. But another contender for that very distinction is Clemson. So, much improvement must be made.

Smart’s comment: “We’re not where we need to be with the offensive line. If we’re going to be a good team, we’ve got to protect the quarterback and we’ve got to be able to run the ball. That’s one of the areas we’re going to have to take the largest leaps to get where we want to go.”

Grade: D

Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson catches a touchdown pass from JT Daniels during the G-Day Game Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

WIDE RECEIVERS

Analysis: It can’t be overstated who Georgia was without on Saturday. Obviously, All-America candidate George Pickens (ACL) was out and will be for the foreseeable future. The Bulldogs were also missing Jermaine Burton (knee), Justin Robinson (Achilles), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and Dominick Blaylock (ACL). At least three of those other four should be back in the fold by preseason camp and that will make a difference. In the meantime, Adonai “A.D.” Mitchell introduced himself to the Bulldog Nation with a 7-reception, 105-yard, 1-touchdown performance. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound true freshman from Missouri City, Texas, showed great burst and demonstrated a generous catch radius. His was not a flawless worksheet, but his speed and competitiveness served as checked-boxes for the Bulldogs. Other than Mitchell, Georgia’s wideouts with receptions were: Demetris Robertson (4-88-1), Kearis Jackson (4-50-1), Steven Peterson (4-60), Ladd McConkey (4-28), Jaylen Johnson (4-34), Braxton Hicks (2-17) and Nathan Priestley (1-8). Of Georgia’s 60 catches in the scrimmage, 30 went to running backs (22) and tight ends (8).

Smart’s comment: “I would probably argue every G-Day we’ve come out of you feel good about the wideouts because you throw the ball so much in the G-Day game. … I know we have a lot of wideouts. It’s going to be a really good competition come fall when we’re at 100 percent health at the wide receiver position, because some of these guys who got all these opportunities in spring have really stepped up.”

Grade: B

