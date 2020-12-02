Vandy’s place-kicker Sarah Fuller on travel roster for Georgia

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday that the prospect of having to engage a female player in contact hasn’t come up for discussion, and he’s not sure if it will.

“Probably not. I’ve never had to have that conversation before,” Smart said. “I’m not going to change and have the conversation now. But we don’t account for the kicker in our returns; I don’t think anybody in the country does. You assume if (your returner) gets to the kicker you’ve done a pretty good job in the return game. So, we don’t plan to have a conversation about it.”

The reality is, Fuller is actually bigger than a lot of kickers, standing 6-foot-2. Her weight is unknown, but the 21-year-old senior from Wylie, Texas, is clearly strong and athletic. She is also used to engaging in contact often as a goal keeper for her reigning SEC champion soccer team.

“She plays a very physical sport, to be honest with you,” Smart said. “I’ve seen some pretty brutal collisions (in soccer) without a helmet and without gear on. So, I’m sure she can take care of herself when it comes to that. But that’s not something we really concern ourselves with because we don’t assign anybody to the kicker.”

Todd Fitch, Vanderbilt’s interim head coach, confirmed that Fuller will be on the travel roster for Georgia and also said that none of the kicking specialists that were out last week will be returning for Saturday’s game. But he also said there’s no guarantee that Fuller will be handling all the kicking duties for the Commodores. They have been auditioning other players in practice this week in an open competition for the job.

“She’ll be with us on the trip to Georgia and we’re going to put the best people out there,” he said. “If she’s our best option we’ll continue with her and we’ll do the best we can for the team.”