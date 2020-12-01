Sarah Fuller currently only kicker on Vanderbilt's roster

Fitch said Vanderbilt (0-8) is checking on when the current specialists will be available. Ryley Guay, who made 9 of 11 field goals last season, also might be a possibility to rejoin the team. He's currently in medical school but still has eligibility left.

“If it’s a possibility that we could get him back, we’ll certainly take a look at him if he can make our team better,” said Fitch, who is in his first season at Vanderbilt. “I know he kicked here before and everything. So as we progress through the week, I think we’ll have a better clarification on that.”

It's been a hectic few days at Vanderbilt.

Fuller made history as the first woman to play in a Power Five conference game in last week's 41-0 loss at Missouri. Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason a day later, and the Southeastern Conference honored Fuller as co-special teams player of the week for her squib kick to open the second half.

If Fuller gets to kick again at Georgia, the Bulldogs appear eager to watch.

Coach Kirby Smart, whose wife played basketball at Georgia, said women have the opportunity now to compete more than ever, though it still isn't where it should be. He said seeing Fuller kick is something the hopes and dreams of young girls hang on.

Smart mentioned Teresa Edwards, a four-time Olympic gold medalist in basketball and a Georgia alumna, and other women making it OK for others to be aggressive and compete hard.

“I think Sarah carries on that tradition, the way she goes about things and what she’s not afraid to do,” Smart said. "You know, not worried about what somebody is going to say. If she has a chance to help the team or contribute, then by all means, go do it.”

Fuller even gave Vanderbilt an impromptu pep talk at halftime.

Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty said Fuller kicking in an SEC game was awesome.

“It was definitely a huge milestone in college football and football in general to have a female play in a college football game,” McKitty said.

___

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Atlanta contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Credit: L.G. Patterson Credit: L.G. Patterson