Georgia-Vanderbilt kickoff set

Vanderbilt will be coached by offensive coordinator Todd Fitch, following the dismissal or Derek Mason after seven seasons. Vanderbilt is 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history, following a 41-0 loss at Missouri.

Georgia (6-2) still has one more game remaining on the schedule. Georgia’s Nov. 14 game at Columbia, Mo., was postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 19.