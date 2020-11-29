X

Georgia-Vanderbilt kickoff set

Georgia defensive backs Mark Webb (from left), Tyson Campbell, and Tyrique Stevenson celebrate stopping Mississippi State during the second half Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Georgia defensive backs Mark Webb (from left), Tyson Campbell, and Tyrique Stevenson celebrate stopping Mississippi State during the second half Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs | 41 minutes ago
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia’s final home game — Saturday, Dec. 5, against Vanderbilt — will have a 4 p.m. kickoff and be televised on the SEC Network, the conference announced Sunday.

Vanderbilt will be coached by offensive coordinator Todd Fitch, following the dismissal or Derek Mason after seven seasons. Vanderbilt is 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history, following a 41-0 loss at Missouri.

Georgia (6-2) still has one more game remaining on the schedule. Georgia’s Nov. 14 game at Columbia, Mo., was postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 19.

Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 21-3.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.