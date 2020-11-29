Georgia-Vanderbilt kickoff set

Georgia’s final home game — Saturday, Dec. 5, against Vanderbilt — will have a 4 p.m. kickoff and be televised on the SEC Network, the conference announced Sunday.
Vanderbilt will be coached by offensive coordinator Todd Fitch, following the dismissal or Derek Mason after seven seasons. Vanderbilt is 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history, following a 41-0 loss at Missouri.
Georgia (6-2) still has one more game remaining on the schedule. Georgia’s Nov. 14 game at Columbia, Mo., was postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 19.
Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 21-3.